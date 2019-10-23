Do You Travel With Your Vibe?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Writer Jill Filipovic recently went on a trip and discovered that a TSA agent had left her a note in her bag referencing an item he had come across during his search. “GET YOUR FREAK ON GIRL” the note read. It seems he had found her vibrator and thus felt it within his rights to leave her a creepy and unprofessional message about it.

Filipovic tweeted about the incident and the TSA employee responsible has since been suspended. While the matter seems to be resolved, I am still fixated on one aspect of this story — traveling with sex toys.

Now, I am no sex toy virgin — I just counted six … no, wait, seven vibrators in my stash — but I have never traveled with one. In fact, it has never even occurred to me to bring one along; not while traveling alone, with a friend on a single gals getaway, or with a boyfriend. I love my vibe, but I like to leave a lot of room in my suitcase for shopping, ya know?

So, what say you, Frisky readers — when you travel, do you bring your B.O.B. (battery operated boyfriend) along?

