5 Popular Online Casino Promotion 2021

Promotions are available at offline or online casinos while there are more choices and variety of bonus when you play at online casino. Slot tournaments, progressive jackpots, online casino welcome bonus, free bet tickets, and more are all available. More and more players prefer to play online since it is more convenient and because you have access to hundreds of casino games with only a few mouse clicks. Casino bonuses are advantageous, but only if you’re fully aware of what you’re getting yourself into the casino world. Because incentives and promotions at casinos aren’t free. Some conditions must be met before you may cash out your earnings.

Slot tournaments, invited player parties, special events like boxing fights and concerts, draws with monetary and non-monetary prizes, and coupons granting play credits are among the casino promotions that online casino usually provide.

5 Types of casino promotions

Casinos have a lot more to offer than just bonuses. The following are the most popular forms of non-bonus promotions offered by casinos.

1. Welcome Bonus

Online casino welcome bonus is the most popular promotion at the moment. Each member of casino can only claim this welcome bonus once when they make their first deposit. This makes the welcome bonus exclusive and high demand. Online players tend to hunt for online casino welcome bonus that offer the highest rate with acceptable turnover times needed.

Online casino welcome bonus often offers users at a rate of 100% or 150% of their deposit amount. For example, for 100% welcome bonus, a player deposit $100 and he would get $200 in total in the casino credits. Some casino offers higher rate of welcome bonus which can go high up to 180% – 200% but at different Tier. You can refer to KT2win for more information about latest online casino welcome bonus.

2. VIP Bonus

Outside of deposit incentives, VIP promotions are perhaps the most lucrative. From one casino to the next, these can be different. The VIP program at certain casinos will be little more than a points-to-cashback scheme. Every dollar wagered earns you one point. Then you exchange those points for cash.

A multi-tier VIP program will be available in casinos. You can transfer your points for cash, but they’re also used to define your VIP level, status, or tier. You’ll want to pay attention to this because each level up will provide you more benefits.

For example

Individualized service

Bonuses not available anywhere else

Multipliers of points

A higher conversion rate of points to cashback

Junkets

Merchandise

Bonuses and gifts for birthdays

Stakes at the table are higher.

Spins for free

Payouts that are faster or accelerated

Payouts are free.

Free games are available.

Losses are refunded.

Higher deposit limitations

3. Refer a friend

Some may consider this a bonus but not every referral scheme operates in the same manner. The general concept is that the casino will compensate you for each depositing friend you refer. They may pay you a flat fee or a portion of your friend’s deposit as a commission. It all depends on the situation.

You won’t be limited in how many buddies you can send using the greatest programs.

4. Progressive jackpots

Because progressive jackpots are a component of the game, this may not appear to be a promotion. However, casinos promote their progressive jackpots and encourage you to play them.

In these games, the house has a massive advantage. On the other hand, if you hit one, there’s a high possibility you’ll never work again in your life.

5. Slot tournaments

Buy-in for a set cost exactly like a poker tournament and try to get the highest score by spinning your way to the top. A portion of the prize money will go to the top highest scores.

That brings us to the end of the most typical casino promotions. But there are plenty of others, many of which are one-time offers available only at certain casinos. 5Dimes, for example, runs a promotion where some of their casino games have a lower house edge than other casinos’ games. Pai gow poker with a reversed commission. Or, for specific games, raised extremely important.

Why do casinos offer promotions?

Casino majorly offer promotion for factors below:

To attract customers

People enjoy obtaining bargains. Free money, spins, and cashback is appealing to them, especially if they were planning to deposit and play anyway. As a result, the idea of depositing money and receiving a free amount is one of the strong measures to attract new users to try out the casino and games at no cost. They will then try to convert the new customer to establish long-term engagement with the players.

To compete with other casinos online

Bonuses and promotions are available at almost every online casino. Nowadays, it’s nearly impossible to become an operator without it. Although almost all casino promotion is more or less the same, it is still a necessary marketing tool. It is already a market practice to offer these casino promotions. Thus, it could be a disadvantage to one casino if they are not catching up with what another online casino has to offer. Value-added is what the players are seeking.

To encourage you to play more

Assume you have a user account. Maybe it’s been six months since you’ve played. By giving you an offer, the casino will try to get you to deposit and play again. Reload incentives are the most typical offer issued to dormant accounts. They’ll give you a tempting offer to attract you to pull out your deposit and get back into the game.

They also have a VIP program, which encourages players to play more. These are available in a variety of forms and sizes. The most prevalent method is to reward players with points for making real-money bets. You may either save these points to swap for perks or cashback with them.

To reward loyalty

The best customers are those who return. They're the most cost-effective to sell to and profit from. They've already given you money, so there's a good possibility they'll do it again. Casinos are well aware of this. One of the reasons they reward loyal consumers is because of this.

Casinos will recognize them and make them feel welcome. They’ll provide them with exclusive offers. Make them feel like they’re a part of something great.

As a result, the player will be willing to spend more money at the casino. It’s a never-ending circle.

This can be combined with a customer loyalty or VIP program. Some casinos will offer two separate programs, one for the general public and one for invite-only guests.