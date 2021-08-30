Using the PlayStation 2 Time Machine with the Help of Emulators

Ask any gaming enthusiast what gaming consoles were most popular, and Sony’s PlayStation 2 will definitely come up. The PlayStation 2 was part of the 6th generation of gaming consoles. Its release was a massive success as the console had many ingenious games. The console and the games boasted excellent features such as realistic graphics, mobility, portability, significant sound effects, a port to enable network gaming, and many more.

The inclusion of a DVD media player immensely increased its popularity and exposure against its rivals such as the GameCube, Sega Dreamcast, and the Xbox. Even with the release of its successor, the PS3, this console was still acclaimed by many even into the 7th generation. It was the longest console to run until the discontinuation of its production in 2013.

How can you play the PlayStation 2 games today?

In today’s world, to reminisce about the enjoyment that came with the classic PS2 game titles, you do not need the actual console. Developers, through technology, have made efforts to enable gamers to relive the glorious PS2 days by creating PS2 emulators.

These emulators are software that will allow you to play your PS2 games on your modern device, beit a laptop, home computer, mobile platform.A PS2emulator does not function independently but will work hand in hand with PlayStation 2 ROM or ISO files.

Understanding PlayStation 2 ROMs, ISO files, and Emulators

PlayStation 2 games for emulators are referred to as ROMs. A ROM file is a copy of an old or classic game. ROMs are usually created in an ISO file format. PlayStation ROMs will therefore be developed in PlayStation 2 ISO files to become the actual games and you can download it from romspedia.com

PS2 games are convertible into PS2 ISO files and PS2 ROMs to save copies of the disc games by ripping them from the primary game disc or web download.By simply typing and searching the game titles on the web, you should be able to find them.

With PS2, you can customize the resolutions even to make the games look much better. Video game ROMs are usually designed specifically for an explicit console. They must be downloaded before you can enjoy your classic game.

A PS2 emulator will usually act as a bridge and imitate the PS2 console. The emulator can mimic the console’s capabilities, such as controls and graphics. It replicates the hardware properties by turning it into the software. Emulators work with BIOS files, and hence, you will be required to download a BIOS file that is purposely made for PS2.

It is legitimate to use PS2 emulators, but you cannot download or distribute ROM files using third-party vendors for games you do not own. This is considered piracy and hence illegal.

PS2 Emulator Platforms

PS2 Emulators will support different platforms, specific operating systems, and devices, including Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. Not all emulators available will support every other medium, and hence you need to download one that is compatible with your device. Below, we give you a guide on PS2 emulators and their compatible and suitable platforms.

Some of the Best PS2 Emulators

For Mac and Windows- PCSX2, Virtual Gaming Station(VGS), PS2EMU, NeutrinoSX2, and ePSXe.

For Linux- PCSX2, Dolphin, ePSXe, and Play!

For iOS devices, you can use Play!,PPSSPP,Virtual Gaming Station(VGS), RetroArch, NewGamePad emulator, and Happy Chick.

For Android; DamonPS2, Play!, PPSSTWO formerly PTWOE, BlueStack,Dolphin,RetroArch, GoldenPS2, Pro Playstation, PPSSPP, Pro PPSS2, and DamonPS2 Pro.

Disclaimer: An emulator’s quality of use is determined by its stability. All emulators are not the same. Some will offer a smoother gameplay while with others, you may not even be able to run a particular game.

To use a PS2 emulator

First, download the PS2 BIOS file. A PS2 BIOS file is an additional security precaution for the PlayStation 2 consoles. A PS2 BIOS file will determine what PS2 game(s) you will be able to play. There are two methods you can use to obtain the PS2 BIOS file. You can pull it from an existing physical PS2; This is the legal method but it may take a long time and is difficult. The other and easier way is to obtain it from the internet.

After you have obtained your BIOS file, you will need to unzip it. This is an easy procedure and it can be done using different unzip programs available. You can use 7zip. To unzip your BIOS file properly, create a new folder then follow by dragging the zipped file into this folder. Right click the folder then Extract to unpack the BIOS file.

Download and install an appropriate PS2 emulator.

Proceed to transfer the unzipped BIOS file to the folder containing your PS2 emulator. The emulator directly recognizes BIOS files in the BIOS folder and not within a different folder. You should therefore copy each archive’s contents into a root BIOS folder.

Start your emulator and look for the file containing the PS2 game you wish to play. You can configure the emulator to suit your preferences.

Kick-off your play.

There are many amazing PS2 games available on the internet. Some of the best PS2 game titles to emulate include; Dragon Ball Z-Budokai Tenkaichi 3, Tekken 4, Black, Bully, Downhill Domination, God Hand, Naruto Shippuden – Ultimate Ninja 5, Kingdom Hearts, PES 2013-Pro Evolution Soccer, Dragon Ball Z- Budokai 3, and Marvel VS. Capcom 2- New Age of Heroes.

Conclusion

The PlayStation 2 was highly popular and became the best-selling console of all time. The console had many game titles that shaped the gaming industry to a great extent and birthed some of the most incredible series and video game characters. Due to its enjoyable game titles, it is no surprise that today, many gaming enthusiasts still want to play the games.

The console was discontinued,but you can still play the famous PS2 game titles today using emulators and PS2 ROM and ISO files. You only need to download them on your modern device, follow the guide above, and get into PS2 reminiscence at your convenience.