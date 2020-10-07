How To Prevent Anemia With Vitamins?

Anemia is a serious health condition related to the lack of red blood cells, which is caused by the deficiency of minerals like vitamin C, folate, and vitamin B-12. One of the main reasons why people are getting anemia is because of a poor diet plan, or some other issues where your body can’t successfully absorb these essential vitamins. The symptoms of anemia are mental confusion, personality changes, numbness in hands and feet, arrhythmias, dizziness, fatigue, unsteady movements, weak muscles, weight loss, pale skin, and more. If you notice any of these symptoms, you should immediately visit your doctor for further analyses.

Also, you can get anemia from the lack of iron in your blood, which can also be caused by a poor diet. It is not a rare case that vegetarians suffer from this condition. If you are a vegan or a vegetarian, ask your doctor about the proper supplementation to include in your diet plans, such as vitamin C, iron pills, and more. The best way to prevent the development of anemia is to react fast on first sight and visit the doctor for examination. The only effective method of treatment is by taking additional vitamins.

Vitamin B-12 Deficiency

This vitamin can be found in milk, meat, and eggs. Therefore, the main reason why some people develop anemia is that they avoid eating that type of food. Also, there is a case where your immune system prevents the stomach from the production of intrinsic factor, which can also be a reason for anemia. This factor is controlling the absorption of vitamin B-12 in the blood cells, which are not able to be properly absorbed with a lack of it. People with diabetes have an increased chance to develop this issue. Other potential factors that could cause the vitamin B-12 deficiency are bacteria in the stomach, stomach surgery, tapeworm, and Crohn’s disease. On the other hand, the treatment is simple because you can easily find B-12 supplementation in the form of capsules.

Folate Deficiency

The folate, which is also known as vitamin B-9, can be found in green vegetables and fruits, and you could get anemia if you avoid eating this food. Also, there is a chance to develop a condition where your body is unable to process this vitamin, which can be caused by drinking too much alcohol, celiac disease, surgery of small intestine, and by some medication. Vitamin B-9 is especially important for people who have problems with kidneys and women who are breast-feeding. However, like with vitamin B-12, you can easily compensate for the lack of folate with proper supplements.

Vitamin C Deficiency

Vitamin C deficiency is a condition that develops over time, due to the lack of consumption of this vitamin. At the same time, it can develop due to the lack of an organism’s ability to absorb these ingredients. One of the things that can influence it is smoking. The more you smoke, the more problems you can have with the organism’s ability. At the same time, there are several conditions that can have a negative influence on this. Plus, you can be sure that there are a lot of risks that you can experience if you don’t have enough of this in your organism. We are going to name just a couple of these. For example, every pregnant woman needs to have enough of this vitamin in order to have a proper pregnancy. Therefore, you need to make sure that you consume enough of this.

How You Can Prevent it?

Besides using a medicine that can help you to increase the level of Vitamins in your body, pretty much the only thing you can do is to have a proper diet. It’s needless to say that all the ingredients you will use to make your dishes need to have a high level of all the essential compounds and vitamins. Therefore, we would like to provide you with a list of the best ones you can use to have the best possible dishes for your diet.

Meat

When it comes to meat, you can be sure that pretty much all of the types you will have the opportunity to see is the one that can help you. For example, chicken is by far the most common meat people eat. At the same time, you can consume pork, turkey, veal, and lamb. Plus, you can consume pretty much everything of animal origin. We are talking about eggs, of course. Furthermore, you can consume seafood, like tuna, shrimps, oysters, clams, etc. As you can see, consuming pretty much all of the animals can have a positive effect.

Vegetables and Fruits

When it comes to vegetables, the situation is somewhat complicated. To have the best positive effect on your health, you can consume spinach. At the same time, you can consume kale, broccoli, peas, and sweet potatoes. Plus, there are a couple of fruits you can consume to enhance the use of these vitamins. We are talking about figs, strawberries, prunes, and raisins. All of these are pretty helpful in your battle against anemia, you can be sure of that.

Weight Loss

One of the best things that you can do to prevent anemia is to make sure that you’ve lost some of the weight. It’s needless to say that this is something that can have a significant help in your battle against this condition. Surely, the proper diet is something that can help with it a lot. Furthermore, some sports activities are an absolute must. All the things that you’ve eaten need to be spent in order to avoid these getting piled up over time.

The Bottom Line

Anemia is not something that you should treat lightly. Therefore, you need to do anything in your power to change the situation towards your benefit. So, here we’ve explained to the whole situation and provided you with a couple of things you can do to make it much easier for you.