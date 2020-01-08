Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Being Called Hypocrites Again For This Strange Reason

You can’t be a royal person and please everyone. At least, you can’t if you are either Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. The new royal couple went through so much in 2019, both good and bad. Lately, it seems that the couple can’t do anything right.

Recently they were criticized for talking about environmental awareness while traveling on gas-guzzling jets. Moreover, it seems that 2020 won’t be more comfortable for them.

The Sussexes are being called hypocrites once again – this time over a gift that their firstborn child, a baby boy Archie, received for his first Christmas.

The Sussexes Went To Canada

Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed this Christmas season away from the royal palace. Actually, they spend their holiday in Canada, in a rented private island/house. There were only four of them, the happy couple, their firstborn son Archie and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple wanted a new location for their first Christmas, and Queen Elizabeth II supported their decision. After all, the Queen had more urgent business in Britain, working on her Holiday season obligations and supporting her husband, Prince Phillip, who had an emergency trip to the hospital.

Archie’s Christmas Gift

At the moment, baby Archie is the center of Markle’s and Harry’s world. Like any other fresh parents, they can’t help it, and spooling a child comes naturally. So, for Christmas, they bought him a lot. Therefore, baby Archie received books, a baby ball pit, and building blocks.

All in, the gifts are practical, and nothing is unusual about them. Since people love to explain royal’s moves, Jeremy Vine, on Channel 5, started a debate about one gift that people found unacceptable: the ball pit.

Panelists stated their opinion on this gift. They noticed that the ball was probably made out of plastics and probably a massive amount of plastic. Apparently, this is a big no-no if you are reality fighting to save the planet.