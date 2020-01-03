This Is How Archie – Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s First Baby – Spend His First Christmas

Ever since the first photo of the newest royal baby saw the daylight, the public went crazy about him. In no time, people loved his calm appearance and an adorable baby smile.

Simply said, people couldn’t get enough of him, so he was named ‘social butterfly.’

In 2019, Archie had a chance to travel with his parents, witness a number of great things that they did and even spend with them real snowy Christmas. If you ever wondered how royal babies spend their holidays, this is how.

According to tabloids hooked on royal news, young Archie spent his very first Christmas with his parents in Canada. Together, with his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, young Archie got to enjoy the very best that Canada has to offer. At the time, Archie is only seven months old, but according to sources close to family, he will be a true extrovert and a confident social butterfly.

His personality is developing fast, and his parents are eager to work with him every day. Accordingly, Archie got some amazing toys this Christmas that will inspire him to learn and interact. As a non-shy baby, Archie enjoyed his holiday with parents, grandmother Doria Ragland, and his parent’s friends, including well-known Jessica Mulroney.

But, what did Archie got for Christmas?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can’t help it but spoil their first-born a bit. That being said, Archie was showered with books, amazing building blocks, and a baby ball put.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to spend quiet family moments in Canada and to refresh and recharge for a busy year that’s in front of them. The young couple loves Canada; however, the exact location remained confident, due to security reasons. The world can’t wait to see where life will take Archie’s parents in 2020 and if their role among other royalties will improve.