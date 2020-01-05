Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Helped Two Hikers to Take a Photo in Canada!

Prince is there to save the day, in fairytales, and real-life! It seems like Prince Harry is proving that every day, on random occasions. Such is an example with two hikers and their struggle with trying to take a selfie.

Moreover, duke and duchess of Sussex were on their Christmas holidays in Canada, and while they were walking in nature, they spotted two hikers who are trying to take a selfie, with no success. Instantly, the couple decided to help them out, thus creating an epic picture.

Furthermore, two hikers were on a picnic at North Hill Regional Park, when they decided to picture the moment and take a selfie. However, the selfie stick was more problematic than useful, and their struggle with it caught the attention of the royal couple who were with the group nearby.

Duchess Meghan approached them and asked them do they need help with that, and one of the hikers said automatically: ”Yes, sure!” without even realizing who was that, at the moment. A few seconds later, they recognized Meghan and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer approached them. Hikers confessed: ”We froze up.

We couldn’t believe it!” As that is not enough, they saw Prince Harry standing there too, and they lost it. One of them taught: ”Is this happening?”

Hikers accepted Meghan’s help with pleasure, and they had a small chat, while they posed for a picture that Meghan took for them. Hikers were thrilled with the situation and said how the royal couple was quite friendly and spontaneous, with no pressure around them.

Meghan and Harry stayed in Canda for Christmas holidays, and they enjoyed in nature and among Canadian people. Meghan stated how she was thrilled to visit Canada, as she lived in Toronto while filming Suits.