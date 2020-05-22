Why Do Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II Live Separately?

For quite some time now, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II haven’t been living in the same house. Still, since COVID-19 struck the world, the whole royal family is currently quarantining at Windsor Castle located in Berkshire, England.

When Prince Philip retired in 2017, he decided to leave Buckingham Palace and move to Woodfarm Cottage. The reason why the Duke of Edinburgh chose to leave is that paparazzi and all the craziness is always happening there, and he wanted to have some peace and quiet during his retirement. With Queen still actively being Queen, she is bound to reside at the palace, and that is why the royal couple is not living together anymore.

The distance is not harming their marriage. The Express stated that the royal couple would “still see each other depending on Her Majesty’s schedule, but she works around it to see him as much as possible.” With coronavirus spreading, Queen Elizabeth II is enjoying the time spent with her husband together again. Vanity Fair noted, “One of the nicest things for the Queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would. They have dinner together in the evenings… She is riding out every day and is making the most of this time.”