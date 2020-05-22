Kendall Jenner’s Fyre Festival Lawsuit Ended in Her Paying

Kendall Jenner has found herself in quite a pickle. She is just starting to learn what showbiz actually is and how sponsorship can go.

Fyre Festival employed many celebrities to promote their now infamous Fyre Festival, but things took a down as time slowly went by. Kendall Jenner was paid $275,000 to support their festival on her social media. Beside her, Emily Rajatakowski, Migos and Blink-182 have also found themselves in court due to their promoting skills.

The lawsuit stated that with the money the festival gave her she was supposed to say to her followers that the festival “would be filled with famous models on an exotic private island with ‘first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.’” The lawsuit further states that Jenner “intentionally [led] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe” that Kanye West would attend and perform at the festival. In a deleted Instagram post, Jenner stated, “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay.”

According to the lawsuit, Jenner “did not indicate to the public that she was paid to promote the Festival.” In a lawsuit settlement, Jenner paid $90,000 to Fyre Festival, while Billy McFarland is currently in jail due to fraud as he was the brains behind the whole organization.