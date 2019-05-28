Prince William Said About Loss of His Mother `A Pain Like No Other Pain`

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Prince William lost his mother, Princess Diana when he was just a little boy, and not so long ago he worked with the BBC on a new royal documentary named `A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health`.

He has spoken about his pain when his mother tragically died. He shared with the audience all about his mental health during childhood period.

Prince William discussed his time working as an air ambulance pilot

`A Royal Team Talk Tackling Mental Health` will show how Prince William manage the pain of the mother`s loss, and in what condition was his mental health during the period while he was working as an air ambulance pilot.

He spoke about feelings on the job `a very depressing, very negative feeling, where you think death is just around the door everywhere I go. That is quite a burden to carry and feel. You are dealing with families who are having the worst news they could ever possibly have- on a day-to-day basis. I just thought listen to, I can`t- I could feel it brewing up inside me and I could feel it was going to take its toll and be a real problem. I had to speak about it…when you see someday at death`s door, with their family all around them, it`s a very hard thing to describe,“ explained Prince William.

He stressed the importance of sharing emotions

In the documentary, Prince William added that should be normal for everybody to feel comfortable discussing mental health.

“We are nervous about our emotions, we are a bit embarrassed sometimes. The British stiff upper lip thing, that is great and we need to have that occasionally when times are really hard but there has to be a moment for that. But otherwise, we have got to relax a little bit and be able to talk about our emotions because we are not robots,“said the Duke of Cambridge.

He felt `pain like no other pain` when Princess Diana died

“I have thought about this a lot, and I`m trying to understand why I feel like I do, but I think when you are bereaved at a very young age, any time really, but particularly at a young age, I can resonate closely to that- you feel pain like no other pain. And you know that in your life it`s going to be very difficult to come across something that is going to be an even worse pain than that, “ added Prince William in the documentary. “It also brings you so close to all those other people out there who have been bereaved,“ said Prince William about the connection that he found with people who also lost someone from the family. “They want to talk about it, but they want you to go first, they want to have your permission that in that particular conversation- one on one- it is ok to talk about bereavement,“he added. “That is the thing with mental health – we can all relate to it. We see it day-to- day around us… let`s talk about it. It would make a big difference. There needs to be a turning point where we can pass the message on to men everywhere that it`s ok to talk about mental health. We have to normalize the whole conversation,“ at the end said Prince William.

