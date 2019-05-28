Why You Should Wear Sharingan Eye Contacts

Mangekyou Sharingan eye contacts are a recent trend that has taken comic con fans and cosplayers into total meltdown. But what are they?
Sharingan eye contacts are eye contacts with the form of the popular anime “Naruto”. If you’ve not seen it, the anime characters all have these specific forms in their eyes, predominantly Itachi Mangekyou, Kakashi and Shisui, as well as other characters.
Sharingan eye contacts are used for cosmetic purposes, to give you the highly wanted Sharingan eye. They come in various thicknesses, various basic curvatures, and various diameters. These contact lenses have a period of use of up to 12 months.
As with any new product on the market, there are different types of these lenses. And if you are a fan of the anime Naruto, we will tell you why you should wear them.
They Give You the Chance to Be a Sharingan
These Sharingan eye contacts are the main distinctive characteristic of the Uchida clan in the anime. In the anime, the Sharingan gives its members powers. In today’s time, cosplaying is a very popular thing amongst fans of TV shows, movies, anime, video games, etc. These Sharingan eye contacts give you the chance to dress up as your favorite Uchida character from the anime. They can eighter give you the powers of the Uchida clan, or they won’t, it’s up to you to believe it.
But these contact lenses are excellent for any comic con or for any Halloween party, as well as, any costume party for that matter. You can take the next step of cosplaying by having the full equipment of the Uchida clan, as well as, their powers.
So that begs the question, what are the types of Sharingan eye contacts out there?
For a full view of the entire collection of Sharingan eye contacts, you can visit eyemi.store, but we are going to tell you about the most popular ones.
• Sasuke Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan Contacts
The most popular ones are the Sasuke Sharingan eye contacts, also called the Eternal ones. They are quite fascinating and they relate to beauty and energy. When cosplaying the anime, you can show off your amazing techniques and have the gear to back it off. These contact lenses perfectly show the powers of one of the main characters in the anime, Sasuke Uchida.
• Kakashi Mangekyou Sharingan Contacts
The Sharingan eyes of the famous teacher character in the anime, Kakashi Hatake, the Sharingan eye contact lens bear the burden of the killer of Rin Nohara. It is because of that that Kakashi Hatake Sharingan eye is named after, and it even holds the power he possessed. If you’re a fan of the anime, you would know that only the Uchida clan has these eyes, but Kakashi is not a member of the Uchida. That’s why his chakra drains very easily whenever he attempts to practice ninjutsu, a practice more commonly known as Kamui. The Kakashi Hatake contact lenses are very popular because the character is extremely liked in the anime. So why not cosplay as the fierce warrior by having the full apparel and have the eyes to show off your dedication?