The online world – it’s the place where the fast-evolving technology enters all people’s houses and tech gadgets. The online world is a remarkable revolution with tons of technological inventions that have amazed human history. It’s an influential and unique place where people can rapidly receive tons of information and keep contact with so many people worldwide, thanks to social media platforms. Do you want to learn a new language? You’re just a click away from finding apps and solutions for any desire that you have. We all must agree that the internet improved our lives significantly, providing us solutions for almost everything.

Now, you can learn online, work, look for strategies of how to grow a successful business, play games, shop, etc. You can literally do anything online now! And it’s quite simple and amazing. But there’s something you might miss about the online world: how securely do you think you are navigating right now? Although it’s so amazing and beneficial to be integrated in this world full of exciting possibilities, what happens with all your personal information while you search through the thousands of pages on Google? Oh, it seems like something isn’t at its place.

With all the beneficial things you’re experiencing online, unfortunately, unpleasant things can happen, such as losing personal information because some hacker decided to steal it from you. Well, not from you, but from the unsecure websites and pages you’ve visited recently. There are advantages and disadvantages: the advantages is that there’s something you can do to protect your online activity, and it is called using a VPN. Read further for more information about how to protect your privacy and secure your data by hiding your IP address.

What is a VPN?

VPNs are virtual private networks that can help you to successfully protect your online activity. You’ve probably used to connect to public Wi-Fi networks. But are you aware that someone might be able to track your online activity and steal personal information? Hackers and cybercriminals are no longer strangers for people who are constantly connected to Wi-Fi networks. They’ve actually created their places in the online world since the 1950’s. But we’re in 2020, so there’s no excuse when it comes to protecting your identity online.

With a virtual private network (VPN), you can now protect all your online activities from the hungry eyes of hackers. How does a VPN work? A VPN creates a coded tunnel between you and other servers. The internet traffic is directed through this tunnel, while securing your data from other unsecured networks. To better understand the worth of a VPN, it might help you if you think about certain scenarios in which using a VPN might be helpful to you. Consider the public places you’re going to: coffee shops, restaurants, malls, while travelling, etc. To continue doing your work, you need to connect to a public Wi-Fi. But, as mentioned above, they’re insecure and might harm your sensitive data.

A VPN works best in this type of situation – it’s the best way to secure your work, and private information. Also, another benefit of VPNs is that you can change your location and connect different servers from other countries that normally would be inaccessible in your state. For example, you want to watch your favorite show on Netflix, but it’s banned in your state. Therefore, a VPN can help you trick the other country into thinking that you are from there, and easily watch your favorite series on Netflix. Which VPN works best for you? Click here and find out the several benefits that come with the usage of VPNs.

You’re not using a VPN? Bad idea!

If you connect to different public Wi-Fi networks over and over again, it’s not a surprise that you’ve harmed your device and lost all your data! Using a VPN can assure you that no other network can be able to interrupt, or steal your data. Not a chance for hackers or other operators to track your online activity. It is a very important point; everyone must understand how essential it is to protect your identity online. It’s almost impossible to tell if a Wi-Fi network is secure or not. It may be called Starbucks-WIFI, but it doesn’t actually mean that it’s 100% owned by the well-known coffee shop.

Here’s another example: you’re traveling and you want to access your files from your laptop, only to discover that they’ve been deleted, stolen, or moved somewhere else. Maybe now you realize that you’ve been connected to certain unsecured websites that are now inaccessible, or out of reach. With a VPN, you can connect to a different country’s server and change your location, as VPNs can offer you access to blocked websites. Get a VPN and protect your identity from people who connect to the internet that way!

Why do you need a VPN for online security?

Is it necessary to use a VPN? If you are aware of the online threats to your data, then you’ve answered the question yourself. When you connect to the internet, you instantly become a target for hackers, as your data travels over unsecured websites. However, hackers aren’t the only ones you should protect yourself online. Your internet service provider (ISP) can track all your online activity. So, if you are not precautious, your information can be easily stolen. It can include personal information, bank and credit cards numbers, medical history, photos, videos, etc.

So, you’ll want to avoid your ISP to spy on you. Whether you’re chatting online, sending emails, watching movies, or accessing important documents, ISP can see it all. Of course, there might not be a person who tracks your online activities 24/7. But all your history will be saved in the system. There are thousands of marketing companies who would spend a fortune for your browsing history so that they can send you those well-known targeted ads. Also, the details stored can be accessible by the police department if they have a warrant against you. So, the best way to secure all your data is by using a VPN.