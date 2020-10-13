Celebrities On The French Riviera: Which Famous Faces Have We Spotted?

French Riviera is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful places in the world. This seaside can be described as truly exceptional. It’s no wonder why so many people from all over the world are attracted to this region in Southern France. Furthermore, we can see why this is one of the most popular destinations for celebrities from all over the world. There are countless luxury hotels where they are staying. Also, it should be said that a lot of them have their own homes in this region. Some of them are seen pretty frequently in this region, you can be sure of that.

One of the most popular parts of this region is the Cote d’Azur. The Cote d’Azur is known as the place to see and be seen, with glamour oozing out of every superyacht harbor and exclusive beach club. At the same time, there are plenty of best-kept-secret destinations to suit those celebrities who would rather keep out of the press. Furthermore, locals are pretty friendly to newcomers, and they are used to having celebrities moving into their neighborhoods. They are not interested in disturbing them by asking them uncomfortable questions and not behaving in a proper way. So, it is understandable why this sunny coast is one of the favorite holiday destinations for the rich and famous.

Discover which celebrities were on the French Riviera recently below.

Coolest Celebrities On The French Riviera

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spent some time on their £5.5 million yachts in Saint-Tropez this August. It has been reported that Ronaldo was enjoying a well-deserved break after his football club Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League. These stars visiting the Cote d’Azur spent their time soaking up the Mediterranean sun and donned snorkeling goggles to jump into the sea.

2. Amazon billionaire: Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos was spotted boarding fellow billionaire David Geffen’s $200 million yachts with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez last summer in Saint-Tropez. Earlier in the evening, they had also been seen leaving the iconic Club 55 beach club with cocktails in hand – truly living the Cote d’Azur dream!

3. U2 Frontman: Bono

When talking about Bono, it should be said that he is one of the best-known residents of the French Riviera. He lives in a small town between Monaco and Nice. Different from many US celebrities who are living in Los Angeles or New York, he decided to move to this part of France for a couple of reasons. There isn’t too much of the local population, so, he is able to have some privacy. Also, the seaside is one of the most beautiful ones in the world and is often described as the perfect place to live in.

4. Fashion designer: Philipp Plein

German fashion designer Philipp Plein visited Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in early September this year, flanked by two extremely glamorous women and looking very happy. He was also spotted a couple of days before arriving in Monte-Carlo in his ultra-luxury car, a Rolls-Royce Phantom. He often states that this part of the world is one of his favorites. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he is here so frequently.

5. Versatile actor: Johnny Depp

Johnny Deep, best known for his character Jack Sparrow, is one of the celebrities who has found his peace in the Cote d’ Azur. Back in 1998, when he was filming a legendary movie “The Ninth Gate”, he visited this part of Europe. According to the actor himself, this was love at first sight. Furthermore, Deep is in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis, a French singer.

Their relationship added a touch of salt to the actor’s relationship with this part of the country. He owns a gorgeous home that has three bedrooms, a garden, and a large swimming pool. Most importantly, in the region he lives in there are two thousand people living here. This situation adds a touch of privacy that’s crucial for celebrities and their lives.

6. Legendary actor: Joan Collins

Dame Joan Collins summered at her home in Saint-Tropez this July, making time to lunch with a fellow celebrity on the French Riviera Piers Morgan, and to soak up the incredible seaside views that this chic town offers. She was reported to also be staying aboard a luxury yacht for some of her trip – what better way to see the Cote d’Azur?

7. Kardashian queen: Kylie Jenner

Last August saw this Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars embark on a European escape with beau Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster. She was reported to be exploring the French coast with her family and friends, including Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie, heading to Cannes via yacht to spend some time enjoying the delights of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

8. Popular rapper: Post Malone

Last year, Post Malone released a music video for his new track Saint-Tropez, filmed mostly in – you guessed it – Saint-Tropez! In the video we see Malone looking very dapper while showing off his collection of luxury sports cars, which includes a new Bugatti. He even sips on rosé, the classic drink of the Provence. He stated that the French Riviera is one of his favorite places in the world.

9. Musician: Elton John

Elton John and his partner, David Furnish, are probably one of the popular couples who visit this part of the world pretty much every year. The reason why they are so frequently present in the French Riviera is that they own their own home in a small-town Mont Boron, near Nice. Last year, Elton John appeared in Cannes, at a popular film festival, since “Rocketman” his biographical movie was on display.

