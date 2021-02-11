6 Strategies to Protect Your Trading Investments

What is the trading investment? According to the dictionaries and known definitions, is the action of buying, or taking over the stocks and shares from one company, by another one. The firms and companies are always looking for profitable options to invest in other firm’s shares, so they can create more options for merging or taking over, depending on the situation. By trade investments, when one company is buying some portion of another, they can become associated firms. Many of them decide to sell some shares when things are going bad, and they are not profitable as they planned initially.

Also, the lack of profit is not a reason to give up on half of your company. Before you offer your shares, it’s always better to see if you have other options. One of the most important lessons in investing is to protect the principles, the assets, and to create a proper strategy that will be beneficial for you. Surely you don’t want to let things go, no matter how difficult the situation is. That will help you, in some way, keep the rights and ownership, but also stay competitive, even the prices are dropping.

Today, the words investment and trading are related to many other types of profitable activities, and recently they are popular on the crypto market. So, what can you do, as an individual or a company, to protect yourself on the Internet, when you take a part in trading investments? Here are a few tips for that:

1. Take care of your security

Once you join the investments, you can become a target to identity thieves, hackers, scammers, or phishers, who will try to use your account and take over your profits. So, you can join tradersunion.com to learn more about every aspect of these actions. We will also recommend using a strong anti-virus that will protect your device from every potentially dangerous file you receive.

2. Use security tokens

Probably you hear this word a lot too, but if you are ready to join this market, then you have to know that the tokens can make these cyber-crimes more difficult, and hackers won’t enter your account that easily. The tokens are adding more security layers, as they generate passcodes every minute. The owner of the token can receive these codes when they want to log in, but for the hackers, it will be confusing, because even though they find a way to enter your account and do something bad to you, the token will throw them out.

3. Be careful how to use your computer

It’s very easy to click on a malicious link or to download some malware. Even though many of us think computer viruses are outdated, and that they were a thing more than a decade ago, the hackers will always find a way to spread them online, waiting for someone to click them – and the rest is history. You have to know that they tailor the popups and ads just as same as Google is deciding what to suggest. So, once you take a part in trading investments, you will see a lot of links related to that topic, and sometimes something will look very attractive. But, our recommendation is to use only verified and certified software, to protect yourself and your investments.

4. Don’t use a lot of devices

Once we start trading, we will feel the urge to check our accounts while at work, or at friends. But, it’s highly recommended to use only your computer and your smartphone, because with the simplest words said – you don’t know what’s on their devices. They can be full of viruses and malware, or maybe they are hacker’s targets for some reason. So, logging in with your personal information can only make the situation more dangerous for you. Keep calm and wait until you have your laptop in your hands, and then log in to your brokerage profile. If you are sure your friend’s computer is safe and secure, we will recommend using the incognito mode anyway, and then delete the temporary files saved on it.

5. Recognize the phishing emails

When you use your email to join some brokerage website, it becomes available for third parties too. Sometimes it can automatically become a part of some mailing list, or the phishing systems can randomly find it and send some message that will look relevant for you. But, you must check if the domain is suitable for the trusted website you use. See if it looks nice, or it’s messy, and the language is bad. These are the tiniest signs that are showing if it’s a phish or not. If you receive a message asking for additional personal data, and you don’t know the sender, it’s always better to report that to the provider, so they can know someone is using their name to harm the people. Remember, if you are not sure who is the sender, don’t share your personal information with them.

6. Don’t use untrusted Wi-Fi

Public wireless and hotspots are not the best choices for trading, because the words say it all – it’s public. If you really have to check on it while at a hotel or restaurant, then use your token, so you can increase the security. Don’t access your brokerage account if you don’t have the token, because public networks are the easiest way to make your data accessible to hackers. Once you finish your actions, log out from the account, and of course, never save your password for automatic signing in.

These are the basic aspects of trading safety and security. Probably there are a lot more things that will be covered in the future because being safe while trading and investing are what most people want and need. As you secure your actions online, you can be sure you have a nice strategy to protect your trading investments, and as time goes by, you will upgrade it, and make it even better.