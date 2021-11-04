8 Important Questions You Need to Ask Before Hiring an Injury Lawyer

Accidents are generally associated with a great deal of trauma. Thus, dealing with cases related to accidents is quite a daunting task. If the accident is caused by someone else and you are a victim, you must get in contact with an injury lawyer at the earliest.

It is quite natural for accident victims to not be able to think properly about what to do next. In such a scenario, you must reach out to your injury lawyer to get the best out of your current situation. These lawyers are aware of every crook and nook of such cases and will help you in gathering the right evidence, and issuing the right statements.

Usually, finding the right injury attorney to represent your case in the court can be a difficult task. This is because a majority of the licensed professionals lack the required expertise to deal with complicated cases. They can help you only to a certain extent. In such a scenario, you must reach out to someone like Brandon J. Broderick. With years of experience in handling such cases, he is one of the best injury lawyers you can hire to fight your case.

Also, make sure not to file the claim on your own as you might not be aware of certain things and that might inflict damage to your case. In this article, we will talk about some of the important questions which you must ask your attorney before hiring them for your case.

This is an important step because over the period, you will have to open up to your lawyer about your life details. For you to be able to confide your personal details in them, you must also know everything about them, such as their win rate, their years of expertise in this field etc. It is recommended to always keep two experts in hand, ask them the following questions and then shortlist one.

How Much Fees Do You Charge?

This should undoubtedly be your first question to the attorney. You have just suffered an accident, and assuming you did not have a health insurance plan, you must have drained your financial resources. Thus, set a budget and make sure that the lawyer’s fee falls within that bracket. However, you must know that the experts will definitely charge a high amount and you must be prepared accordingly.

If lady luck is on your side, you might get an attorney who will fight your case for free. Generally, a majority of the expert lawyers wait for your case to turn out in your favor, to ask for their payment. This is a win-win situation for both.

Do I Need To Pay Anything If The Case Does Not Turn In My Favor?

This is the next question you must ask your attorney because settling payment problems is one of the most important things you must do. Generally, the lawyer spends some money to gather enough evidence, find witnesses etc. Even if the case does not turn in your favor, you must pay the attorney for the expenses he made from his own pocket.

Have You Dealt With A Similar Case Before?

This is one of the most important questions you must ask before going forward with any lawyer. Hiring someone who has no expertise in dealing with such cases before will not be a fruitful option. Some lawyers are experienced with handling animal bite cases whereas others are experienced in handling car accident cases. Make sure to ask them their areas of expertise before going forward with them.

How Many Hours Will You Work On My Case?

Assault cases generally require hours of research almost everyday. Also, experienced lawyers have numerous cases in their hand and they need to work on all of them. Thus, make sure to ask them the number of hours they will be able to allocate to your case.

In How Many Days Do You Aspire To Win My Case?

This is yet another important question that you must ask without fail. In general, the time duration of the case depends on the type of case and its complexity. Typically, a number of days are spent gathering witnesses, issuing accurate statements etc.

After that, the trial starts and it might take anywhere in between weeks to some years for the case to turn out in your favor. A good lawyer will be able to give you an estimate before the case hearing starts.

Will There Be Any Settlements Involved?

Typically, a lawyer can approach an injury case in two ways. He can either ask the other party for a settlement that is agreed to by both the parties. If this method does not work out as anticipated, he can proceed the case to trial.

The lawyer you hire must be experienced with handling both types of cases and he must be prepared for the worst condition. Ask him about what all preparations he will make in case the worst condition becomes true.

Will You Be Directly Looking After The Case?

Attorneys after gaining years of experience tend to open up their own law firm. The cases that they acquire are generally distributed among his employees. These employees are certainly less experienced as compared to the main attorney. In such a scenario, you must ensure that your case will be handled by the main attorney.

Ask him who will be your point of contact in case you want to know about the progress of the case. In case, he assigns your case to a junior lawyer, ask that lawyer for his supervisor’s number.

You cannot always rely on the reviews posted on a website. Talking to his previous clients will give you the right amount of confidence in that particular lawyer.

Final Word

Finding the right injury lawyer is difficult but not impossible. Make sure to ask them the questions as mentioned above before shortlisting any candidate.