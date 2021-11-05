7 Things You Find Sexy and Don’t Even Know It

Most people think they know precisely what their type is, but if asked directly, they tend to shrug their shoulders and stick to the standard template of cliches: blond, big boobs, nice ass, fun personality – could you be any more vague?

The reality is that most guys like the same qualities in women, but it’s how those qualities are projected that really get you going. The nerds in white lab coats have spent some time figuring out what men find attractive about women and the contrary, not because it is particularly useful, but because they can’t seem to find love, sex or even friendship ouside the laboratory, so with all that extra time on their hands, they may aswell figure out how the rest of the world does it.

It turns out that there is a long and complicated formula, but let’s not turn this into a Darwinian theory of pre-coitus extravagance and just agree to keep it plain and simple. Below are just some of the qualities that the sexless lab junkies believe ring your bell and light your fire.

1. Symmetry

Yes, you read that correctly, but we are not talking about how well your conquest can draw a hexagon or how well she can starfish and spoon with you when she stays over, by then it’s too late. No, the lab junkies are talking about facial symmetry because that is a primal measure of beauty in your subconscious mind. The more symmetrical she is, the more attractive you are likely to find her (all else being equal).

It’s a statistical fact that a fair percentage of women have boobs that do not correspond in size or shape (the left is usually best, just saying), but you won’t see those modelling in magazines any time soon. You get the point.

2. Kissable lips

You may have noticed an increase in the number of women that have had cosmetic procedures to make their lips look more full. Despite their odd appearance, it’s not because they identify as Donald Duck’s niece, but because studies have identified that men’s favourite feature is a woman’s lips. It’s not all about size though, it’s just a shame that no one told those women before they turned their kissers into inflatable life jackets.

3. When a woman has her own unique style

Style is another complicated subject and it’s difficult to distinguish oneself when everyone is buying clothes from the same limited retailers, but again, it is how this is projected that really sets people apart. Clothing has been used by women to express their femininity and sexual availability for centuries and nothing screams fuck me louder than a tight red dress. Studies have shown that men find pictures of women in red dresses more attractive than the same woman in a dark dress, striking the same pose. That counts as much in the bedroom as it does out of the bedroom and explains why sites like vrcosplayx.com that target adult cosplay specifically are really growing in popularity. In short, clothing is very sexy and when a woman can play with her dress style, she is bound to have an impression on you.

4. A woman that isn’t afraid to make the first move

See, it’s not all about looks. Men like bold women, a woman that knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go and get it. It’s quite refreshing for a man to be under the seductive charm of a woman because literally nothing makes him feel more wanted. It means that a woman recognises his masculinity and wants to connect to it. Guys are generally expected to make the first move, so when a woman takes the lead, that really stands out – often in his trousers!

You read that correctly, a woman that can maintain eye contact is considered confident and sexy, so look out for those glares. Don’t be confused about this one though, there is a difference between the creepy stare of a psychopath planning to lock you in her basement and torture you and the sexy daredevil you hope to meet. If she never looks away, has a polaroid camera and doesn’t blink, you should be looking for the exit and consider a restraining order

6. A woman that works out

Does this really need explaining? Men like women that workout for the same reasons women like men that workout – it leads to a sexy body and everyone likes to see the subject of their eye break a sweat, especially if they are twisting and stretching to show off their every curve. Bottom line, if she works out, she has energy and doesn’t mind getting rough and sweaty.

7. Last, but not least – independence.

This one doesn’t require much of an explanation – men like women that have their own life and don’t rely on a man to complete her. If she is happy without him, then the man in her life feels chosen when she makes time for him. It’s a compliment of the highest nature.

So, there you have it, things you find sexy about women and didn’t even realise it. Now, you just need to look out for these signs to know you’re onto a winner.