Rahul Balaram Shares Ten Tips for Choosing a Criminal Defense Lawyer

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Criminal charges can heavily impact your chances of finding employment in the future, hurt your personal relationships, and have a ripple effect in the rest of your life.That’s why criminal defendants should carefully compare the legal qualifications of each prospective attorney with the facts of the case and any criminal charges that are pending.

With so much at risk, you want someone who will be successful in reducing or expunging charges from your record.Locating a criminal defense lawyer that is right for the case will significantly improve a defendant’s ability to mount a successful defense.

Here, Santa Rosa defense attorney Rahul Balaram shares ten tips for searching for the right criminal defense lawyer to represent you.

1. Determine Your Needs

There are many different types of specialties in law to consider when determining what you need in a lawyer. For starters, is your case on the federal or state level? What is the category of crime? Find a lawyer who specializes in your case type.

2. Experience in the Field

You want someone who has plenty of experience in representing similar cases in both the office and courtroom. They’ll know what they’re doing, and will be prepared and confident in the case that you have to go to court.

3. Passionate About Law

Passion gives a person drive, which is an important quality you want in a lawyer. You’re more likely to win your case if you have someone who is driven and determined to win your case defending you.

4. Don’t Fall for Marketing Schemes

Just because they have a catchy commercial or look great on a bus doesn’t mean they’re effective in the courtroom. Don’t fall for excellent advertising campaigns of general statements or claims. Look for someone who boasts their results, not just words.

5. Consult Reputable Sources

Rather than consult basic platforms like Google reviews, scour reputable sites like Avvo for reliable results.

6. Choose a Strong Team

Behind every successful lawyer is a strong team. For the best results, find a lawyer who’s backed by an entire team he/she can consult for advice and support.

7. The Price Should Be Right

When picking a lawyer, don’t be afraid to ask them what their pricing is. Their price should reflect their experience and success rate. A lawyer with 20+ years of experience who charges as much as one fresh out of law school might seem like a great deal until you get in the courtroom.

8. Arrange a Meeting

Don’t hesitate to arrange a meeting with a lawyer before actually hiring them. This is an important decision and an expensive investment in your future, and you want to make the right choice.

9. Ask Questions

When you meet with your lawyer, ask plenty of questions. About their price, experience, success rate, or whatever may worry you. They should be able to provide an answer to whatever concerns you might have and knowing that they know what they’re doing will put your mind at ease when hiring them.

10. Does It Feel Right?

Lastly, it should feel like “the one.” You should feel comfortable with whoever you choose to represent. So, after asking a plethora of questions, consulting them, and doing their research, you should be ready and excited to work with them.

About Rahul Balaram

As a practicing lawyer, Rahul Balaram has represented hundreds of clients and is constantly honing his skills as a trial attorney and expanding his legal knowledge. He has garnered a highly respectable reputation for his trial skills and takes pride in the excellent results he achieves for his clients. Recently, Rahul opened the Balaram Law Office in Santa Rosa. His excellent communication relieves his clients’ anxiety about the court system and lessens their confusion and frustration about the legal issues they face. He ensures that his clients are represented with dignity, compassion, and competence to the court and juries.