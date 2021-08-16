5 Great Gambling Nights Out In The UK

The British are gambling crazy! Gaming is loved across the UK, with liberal laws and widespread social acceptance combining to create huge amounts of diverse gambling opportunities. You name it, you can bet on it. And it’s a wonderfully safe place for gamers too – the UK is a world leader when it comes to gambling regulation. Wherever you may be in the UK, you’ll find no shortage of great places to try your luck at that big win. For the ultimate gambling night out experience, you can’t beat a casino for atmosphere and entertainment. With around 150 casinos in the UK, you’re truly spoiled for choice. The historic heart of the casino industry is of course in London in and around the world-famous Mayfair area. But, if you’re a bit tired of the London scene, there are many other great gambling nights waiting for you across the UK. Here are 5 of the best. If you can’t wait to get a taste of the unique British casino experience, or just want to tune up before you go, visit Playfrank.

1. Leeds

If you’re looking for a great gambling night out, you’ll be delighted with what Leeds has to offer. Most of the big players in the UK gambling industry operate casinos there so you’ve got some superb options. However, you should not miss out on a visit to the Victoria Gate Casino. Opened in 2017, it is one of the largest casinos in the country and offers something for every taste. There is a 24-table live dealer gaming zone with all the best card, dice and routlette games. Fans of slots are well served with 140 machines on offer, while there are 80 electronic gaming terminals to enjoy. Poker aficionados have a dedicated area, with seating for 100.

Should you wish to take a break from the excitement, then check out the awesome Live Bar, complete with over 40 wall-to-wall screens showing live sport from around the world. The bar offers every drink you could think of – and make sure you try one of the locally-brewed beers. If you’re hungry, head over to the onsite V Restaurant and fill up with delicious international cuisines. The casino’s a true 24/7 operation too – so you can gamble and party the night away.

2. Manchester

Manchester has a pulsating nightlife scene. Hip bars, traditional pubs, wild clubs and amazingly diverse restaurants are the order of the day. But if you’re looking for a slice of gambling action, you’re going to love Manchester 235. A true super casino, you’ll find hot gaming action and excellent entertainment spread over multiple floors in this 31,000 square foot venue. Slot fanatics can choose from 18 machines and there are 37 electronic roulette games. If you’re looking for big rewards there are some great jackpots, while if you’re nursing your wallet you’ll also find some great low-stake options. Manchester 235 has 22 gaming tables, with roulette, blackjack and punto banco all available. There’s a dedicated poker area, and there are also regular tournaments for serious player.

The venue has one of the very best restaurants in the city, James Martin Manchester. The menu, designed by one of the top chefs in the country, offers some of the most excellent cuisines you’ll find anywhere. Reserving your table in advance is advisable! With two sensational bars and live music aplenty, Manchester 265 truly has something for everyone.

3. Liverpool

Staying in the North West of England, the world-famous city of Liverpool is not only one of the best nights out in the UK, but is a great place for the gambler. Head to the city’s docks area and you’ll find three excellent casinos within a short walk of each other. It’s a close call but the Grosvenor Casino Liverpool is probably the jewel in the crown. Also known as the Casino Leo, this venue is located on the Queen’s Dock, boasting stunning views across the river Mersey. Spread over two floors, you’ll find 16 gaming tables, offering punto banco, roulette and blackjack. There’s a large poker room, with regular tournaments as well as standard games. There are also slot machines and electronic routlette terminals to enjoy.

There are two bars with big screens where live sports can be watched, and you can also buy bar snacks and light bites if you feel peckish. If you’ve worked up a real appetite then head up to the grill restaurant on the first floor and sample the British classics on offer while taking in the river views. Open 24/7, the Leo casino is brilliant for gamblers of all levels.

4. Edinburgh

If you’re taking a break in Scotland’s beautiful and historic capital, you can get your gambling fix at the superb Grosvenor Maybury Casino. Handily located near Edinburgh Airport and housed in a beautiful original Art Deco building, a visit here will be an incredibly enjoyable experience. The stunning venue has 13 live gaming tables to try your luck on, featuring 3 card poker, blackjack and routlette. If electronic gaming is your thing, then you’ll love the 50 slot machines, video poker and electronic roulette on offer. The dedicated poker room has seven tables, with five being used for Texas Hold’em tournaments which take place six days a week.

Players can chill out and take a break in the Madison Bar while checking out live sports on the 20 large screens. Great food can be found in the relaxed and stylish Charleston Restaurant.

5. Birmingham

The nightlife in Britain’s second city is second to none. The city has one of the youngest populations in Europe – and they like to party as hard as they work. The city has a world-class casino in the Genting International Casino, which opened in 2015. It is a fully fledged entertainment resort, and the centrepiece is the huge 59,180 square foot casino, which is able to accommodate 2,000 people. Located in a seven-story building designed to look like a cruise ship, the casino is the stuff of gambler’s dreams. The gaming floor holds over 30 live gaming tables with all the classics. There are over 100 different state-of-the-art slots and live roulette, baccarat and 3 card poker on screens and a huge video wall. The poker room features No Limit Texas Hold’em with daily tournaments.

There is an outdoor smoking area where you can smoke and game without interruption, while there are two luxury private areas where high-rollers can gamble in privacy. Factor in world-class retail, dining, leisure facilities (including a cinema and a spa) and a five-star hotel and you’ve got an unmissable entertainment opportunity all under one roof.