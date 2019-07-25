Reasons You Should ALWAYS Bone A Guy On the First Date

Are you old enough to remember the “three date” rule? It’s when you don’t sleep with someone until after the third date. While a lot of people still stick by that, it doesn’t mean you have to. If you are charged up and ready to go after a few drinks and a couple hours of conversation, then why not?! There’s no shaming here.
Don’t beat yourself up for giving it up after one date; there are lots of reasons it’s perfectly acceptable. So let the following be confidence boosters for you the next time you are feeling sparks with a new Tinder match.
Just Because
Just because you are horny and want some sexy time is a perfectly fine reason. As long as you aren’t hurting anyone and the actions are consensual, go for it.
Young and Nubile
Yes, you are hot af. So what if you nitpick about your potbelly, stretch marks, or weird feet; you are still able to do the sex in all sorts of positions you won’t be able to when you hit retirement. Show off your best assets while you got ‘em!
Fresh
Newly single? It’s almost like you are expected to bang anyone and everyone. As long as you are clear about not looking for “anything serious,” then go sew those oats people! Nothing like a stranger to help you get over your ex.
You can’t DIY
I love my Form II vibe; it should be every clit’s sidekick. Sometimes, though, jerking off four times a day isn’t nearly the same as human contact. I’m talking skin on skin and making out. Exploring a new sweaty body with your hands, wrapping said hands around a warm, hard… Well, you know.
Stop wasting time
Having sex the same night you meet your date shows if you are compatible on a physical level. Is it awkward? Can he not find your clit? It’s best you learn now rather than wasting your time and money on a bunch of dates.
It’s not your job to sexually train a guy.
Bye!
A one-night-stand is cool too. Maybe your date is totally hot but barely tolerable, so you just want to use them for an hour or so. Don’t feel guilty (but also don’t ghost if they start hitting you up in the following days).
More Than Just Sex
How many of us have kinks? Some are beginners and some involve some serious knot-tying skills.
Are you gonna care if a stranger judges you for liking some assplay? Gauge their reaction… If they look at you like you just threw poop at them, then you know it’s not gonna be a repeat performance.
(Note: Don’t throw poop, unless consented.)
Or Just Sex
You know that after-sex glow? It’s a great look, and people can pick up on it the next day. You’re happier, more confident, and friendlier. Some sexy time is great for your mood.
Second Date?
Not only is sex very telling about the future of you and your possible bae, the morning after is also very informational.
Did he text/call you the next day? (No, people, you do NOT wait three days for this). If he texts “Sup?” at 2am, you know he’s not going to be boyfriend material. It’s better that you learned that he’s a fanboy soon instead of after weeks of “dating.”
Size Matters
If you’re like me, you aren’t seeking out that 12-incher. However, no one wants to go on a bunch of dates only to discover that the dude has a micropenis with no skills to make up for it.
Memorable
Everyone thinks they are a god/goddess at sex, and, hopefully, you actually are. If you’ve got lots of skills and tricks up your sleeve to give him a good banging out, it’s likely he’ll want to see you again to uncover whatever else you have up your sleeve.
Just Visiting
Sometimes you meet someone in a city you are visiting and there are sparks. Have that wild vacation sex or you will regret it if you never see them again… maybe even if you don’t.
Homes
Whether you take someone home or go to their place, you can learn a lot about their personality. No books? Bail. Pictures of too many random girls? Bail. One Direction posters? Bail. Tidy? Well, either he had already assumed you were coming over for sex or he actually likes to maintain.
You can judge them by their art, the cleanliness of their bathroom mirror, what milk they buy… You get the idea.
Under Pressure
As the dates go on, the expectations tend to get higher. You both know you are going to bang at some point, so it’s constantly in the back of your head. Save yourself some stress and get the physical stuff out of the way.
Going Forward
The subsequent dates will be a lot more chill. You’ve seen each other naked, and maybe have even seen each other’s buttholes! It’s easier to relax with someone you’ve bumped uglies with.
Don’t like banging strangers? Then don’t do it! I am not urging you to put out on the first date but empowering those who are more comfortable and carefree with their sexuality.
Remember: Consent and condoms!
Original by Chewy Boese