6 Reasons Why Bamboo Furniture Is So Popular In 2020

Relaxing and enjoying the garden or outdoor terrace is not complete without quality and comfortable furniture – and bamboo is one of the materials that has recently become increasingly in demand in the market of both – catering and household furniture. If you have in mind the renovation of the terrace or garden, and you are looking for practical and long-lasting furniture that is easy to maintain – wicker bamboo and rattan furniture have numerous advantages over other materials. We searched for the reasons why bamboo is so popular in 2020 and why it is a smart investment.

Ecology Brings Us A Question – Wood Or Some Other Material?

Due to its flexibility, strength, durability, and beautiful appearance, bamboo is a valued material among architects and designers. Bamboo is a highly renewable source that can grow up to half a meter a day, and as a material, it is elastic and not easy to break. It takes three to five years to cut it down, while ordinary trees take 10 to 20 years to do so. Its felling does not kill the whole plant, so there is no need for replanting – the plant itself grows again, it regenerates. If we cut bamboo 18 meters high, it will take only 59 days for new ones of the same height to grow. It will take 40 to 70 years for oak of the same height.

What Is Made Of Bamboo?

Bamboo furniture and various utensils and decorative accessories in the home look interesting and exotic – and its neutral color will allow you to combine with stronger shades in the space. Its quality is excellent and it is cheaper than wood. Bamboo may not be the building material of the future in areas with a continental climate – but it is difficult to beat it as an eye-pleasing and sustainable replacement for wood, plastic, and metal.

Reasons Why Bamboo Furniture Is So Popular

1. Aesthetic appearance

There’s no doubt that natural materials have additional aesthetics – and many people would agree it gives a special feeling of warmth that artificial materials do not have. However, as TinekHome experts claim, when we speak about bamboo, it differs in both – touch and appearance. We can find it in so many styles, shapes, designs, and colors – and it will give our garden, terrace, or a living room a very nice and sophisticated look. We should know that the quality of the bamboo and its knitting work – has a great impact on the overall beauty of such furniture, whether it is natural or not.

2. Weather resistance

Just like most other natural materials – bamboo does not tolerate exposure to external factors very well. It is not good for bamboo furniture to be exposed to the sun directly and for long periods – or to be soaked in rain. That refers to whether it should be protected by some sort of cover or stored indoors during such weather conditions. However, if you opt for artificial bamboo – it is designed to be resistant to almost all weather conditions. Its durability depends on the quality of artificial fibers but also on the UV protection that will keep it protected from fading.

3. Comfort

There is no difference between natural and artificial bamboo furniture when it comes to comfort. It depends on the design and quality of knitting but also the size of the furniture. Most bamboo furniture has cushions that increase comfort and overall aesthetics.

4. Endurance

Bamboo is a durable material if it’s well maintained and produced according to the highest standards. If you opt for the high-quality artificial bamboo- it is also very durable – but with only one difference. Unlike the natural one, you can leave it outside all year round – without worrying about its durability.

5. Maintenance

Both types of bamboo furniture do not require special maintenance other than routine maintenance. As we have already mentioned, natural material requires additional protection from weather conditions and occasional varnishing. Artificial bamboo is more in demand on the market today because it includes all the advantages of natural bamboo with no disadvantages. Before buying, it is important to think about where you will keep the furniture during the winter, and regardless of whether you opt for natural or synthetic – regular and proper maintenance is crucial if you want rattan furniture to be long-lasting and in good condition.

6. Bamboo – a material for all interiors

Although most bamboo furniture is tied to the open space, its presence in the interior is unique because it can look both vintage and modern, and in any case spreads a feeling of freshness, warmth, and peace. If you are a fan of natural materials, make a corner for relaxation in your home with bamboo furniture, just one comfortable armchair or chair is enough. It will fit into any style of decoration, you can paint it in a color that matches the rest of the interior. The dining room will get a completely new look if you place bamboo chairs – and a nice addition to the living room will be a small coffee table.

Bamboo Sets

For anyone who decides to buy more than one piece of garden furniture, sets are the best choice. They are often a cheaper option than when you buy multiple individual pieces separately. Bamboo sets can include several types of furniture such as tables, chairs, two-seater, three-seater, and deck chairs in all shapes, sizes, and styles. Smaller sets with a table, a few chairs, or a two-seater are the best choice for smaller gardens and terraces. Buying sets will also ensure that your furniture looks in harmony, which can save you money and time spent searching for pieces that match each other. For more space, there are sets with really large sofas available, most of which come in parts, which means you can move individual parts and form a configuration to suit your needs.

How To Maintain Bamboo Furniture?

Maintenance of bamboo furniture does not require any expensive means. A little dishwashing detergent, a bowl of warm water, a soft cloth, an old toothbrush, and nail polish is all it takes to make bamboo furniture stain-free.