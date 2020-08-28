Top Concrete Staining Designs for Residential Properties: 8 Ideas for You

Industrial floors make an elegant, timeless look when incorporated in your urban, contemporary homes. Concrete staining Las Vegas provides you various patterns to suit any style you like. It is an interior designing idea that creates a sense of sophistication through a seamless surface.

Staining is a decorative concrete floor resurfacing. It is a method that has been existing for a long time. Until today, homeowners in the Upper-east side of the state or those in the Southern areas, keep on reviving the stained concrete! Diverse people are cementing their love for this type of flooring.

When deciding to conduct a repair and not sure if you need a complete brand new installation or a more efficient method like refinishing, you can ask help from the experts. Professional contractors near you have the skills and knowledge to guide you in choosing the right flooring solution.

If you have already sized up your floors’ requirements, you are now ready to plan the design method you can use. If the damage you see, particularly, is cracked cement, then a stained floor is the perfect solution you can employ.

Why do homes love concrete?

Many choose to stain their concrete. Concrete floors are traditional construction material that is practical for homes and industrial spaces. Let us give you the common reasons for this affair between owners and their sturdy companions at home.

Concrete floors have zero to low maintenance. It is like keeping someone at home who does not need so much attention but returns a good investment. You don’t need regular upkeep when keeping a concrete floor. Unlike other traditional floors, tiles, or wood, for example – these require regular polishing and delicate care from impacts and stains.

Concrete floors are resistant to heat, heavy movement, and stubborn stains. Durability and versatility characterize concrete.

Concrete floors are very cost-efficient. Low cost and low-maintenance products are exceptional assets at home. According to Concrete Resurfacing Las Vegas, a top contractor in the industry today, old slabs that have been damaged with cracks do not need costly and time-consuming cement replacement. Resurfacing with the staining method will help you in restoring the floor’s elegance. Especially if replacing the whole cement does not fit your present requirements.

Now, is loving your concrete floors makes it hard for you to depart from it? You have probably been kept with a promise for a long-lasting benefit that takes you time before deciding to replace the concrete. What if you don’t like the pattern? Or the chic and plain color you have previously applied on your floors’ topcoat makes you feel the need for some updating?

The answer is simple. Restaining or receiving the stain on the floor is what you need. It takes the same simple and easy step for decorative resurfacing techniques.

8 Top Staining Designs for Homes in 2020

From classical designs to innovative modern patterns! Staining is so versatile that it will ultimately help you renovate and create a unique aesthetic for your homes today! Here, take a closer look at stained patterns you need to translate your style into your homes.

1. Turquoise Colors Washed Floors

Bluish shades of pigments transform your floors with a stunning oceanic mood in a room. Using water-based staining, a washed turquoise floor can be achieved. It makes a room feel like you are living underwater. Incorporate bluish floors in your room for a dreamy feel. It may look great in the attic for constructing your creative space. Or, enhance your entertainment room with a bluish element for adding dimension into a room. With bluish-colored concrete, you can also create an aquatic theme in your home’s living room or at the balcony.

2. Whitewashed Stained Floor

Acid-staining is an incredible technique. You should use this if you are going to lighten up a room. This is good for re-staining kitchens to add brightness and making it look well-kept, having the ability to hide flaws or stains.

Whitewashed concrete suits a rustic to a minimalist motif in your home. It will be easy for you to combine traditional elements or earthy accents. White spaces are timeless and always look current. The styles and interior motifs you can go for is limitless and fits any season in a year.

3. Stain Terrazzo Terraces

A convenient designing technique for terrazzo styled terraces is through staining. Classically themed marble-like flooring may feel old and too traditional. Modernizing can be too expensive if you want the whole slabs to be replaced.

Try staining it. It will be an easier job for you. This technique is perfect for classic baroque and renaissance architecture. You don’t have to depart from traditional designs, a little twitching through updating is what you only need to do. In a short time, you can achieve modernized traditional floors.

4. Luminous Floors for Low-lighted Rooms

More than designs and concepts, another way to upgrade your residential area is through applying advanced techniques. Modern is about sustainability and cost-efficiency. It is not enough to create unique patterns. The process is the key. Have you noticed that in these times, people need sustainable results that go beyond their primary purpose? That can be achieved in a short time. That is what stained concrete can do.

Known for the high-gloss and extra luminous surface, staining the concrete is what industrial spaces apply to add a natural light source. So, instead of installing various electrical lamps in your homes, use an alternative. Enhance the floors with stain.

5. Custom, Dyeing It Yourself Floors

Custom designs that feel personal and unique do not get outdated. Incorporating your personality is often the best way to update the motif in your place. Acid-stained floors are a technique to allow you personalized designs.

The staining technique takes simple steps for you to do it yourself. Washed floors also will enable you to take creative control of how the dye will penetrate the floor. You can decide and work on how deep or light the colors could be.

Dyes for concrete staining are accessible in any hardware or flooring construction supplies.

6. Neutral and Natural

Bold and straightforward designs never get old. The simpler the design, the better. A concrete floor is durable withstanding the test of time. Its design should also function in the same way.

The neutral, bold color on the floor is the way to get. Especially nowadays, people’s taste is getting more sophisticated. You also fiend most of the time, it is hard to please yourself.

Natural-looking cement allows you to easily modify concerto and themes in your home. Neutral colors suit a living room or an office at home. The neutral stained floor easily matches any style of furniture. Mix and match rugs or carpets. Or create an earthy feel by incorporating live plants and other natural elements like pebbles or antique jars in your space.

7. Deep with Dimension

Having a multi-dimensional style on floors is perfect for hiding old slabs with deep dents or cracks. At the same time, the floors will have low-maintenance features. Resealing the cracked pavement with staining products can restore a floors’ durable and high-resistant surface.

Washed and mottled effect on floors is a good match with deep natural colors such as mahogany, maroon, deep red, or dark brown colors. While floors get deeper hues, you can create balance with your home’s exterior with a white background or glass walls.

8. Country, Rustic, Vintage Floors

Mottled patterns can quickly transform cracked, worn-down pavement in your home. Staining with chestnut-brown to deep beige dyes makes floors exude a southern, country vibe.

This style perfectly fits an old vacation home in the country-side. Or you may be someone who recently acquired a homestead vacant for a long time and needs renovation. Deep cracks may have developed from years of neglect. These pavements make a vintage accent when you turn an old house into a new vacation place.

You can turn those cracks as a rustic element to your design. Let the creases be sealed with concrete topcoats. Its outlines will blend with the mottled brownish hues that will accent the floors.