For many people, smiling is one of the best things they can do as a coping strategy as smiling can make you happy. However, some people do not feel the same way. Furthermore, recent studies from professional doctors and dentists have shown that frequently smiling, especially when they are faking it- smiling even when they are feeling sad, will only make them feel sadder.

Most of people believe that women should always keep smiling and think that telling them to smile is pretty okay. However, that is not the case. It boils the blood of every woman when a man tells them what to do and whether to smile or not. Oh, the patriarchy.

Nonetheless, if you are reading this article then that means that you are interested in knowing some of the facts why women should keep on smiling. Here are 10 reasons why a woman should smile:

1. Maybe recently for a while, no random man told you to smile

It is okay to not smile all the time or any time at all. However, maybe you spent a whole week doing what you do and not a single man told you to smile. Most of the men think that it is women’s job to smile for them and that they have a right to tell them what to do. Maybe you should smile because no man told you what to do, which means some of the Neanderthals are starting to understand their problem.

2. It is 2021 and it is quite safer now to roam around

It may sound political but it is not. Over the few years, the safety of women has been compromised because men did not understand the meaning of the word “consent” and there were no punishments for harassing a woman. However, nowadays most of the man understand what it is like to get harassed and gets actually punished for it. Maybe you should smile over the fact that the world is now a safer place for your daughter, sister, mother or overall for the all the women.

3. Your favorite animal licked your face

Animals are cute and they give people another reason or a reminder on why they should keep on smiling in this unfair world. Maybe you should smile because your favorite animal, whether it is a puppy or a cat or any other kind of animal, licked your face and played with you. Furthermore, maybe you like their breath and they remind you of some good memories that make you genuinely happy.

4. Over the past few weeks, no man has tried mansplaining anything to you

Many men do think that most of the women do not have the necessary information about a certain topic and start over explaining it to them. That is called mansplaining. Maybe you should smile over the fact that recently, no man has tried to over explain something to you. However, it is often used wrongfully and even when a man trying to offer factual information and has expertise in that field, many women still think that he is trying mansplain.

5. You found a real ally of feminists

Nowadays many men are faking support for feminists as a fake male feminist, just so that they can make new female friends and maybe even get laid because of it. However, there are many real allies out there as well. Maybe you should smile because you found a real ally who just does not speak and tell people they he supports the feminists but also acts like it. Maybe, a guy was going to tell you to smile but then this real ally punched his friend in the face and told him to shut up.

6. No man questioned your ability

Maybe you should smile because when you were at the gym lifting up a heavy bar, no man tried to pretend to be a gentleman and asked “are you sure you can lift that?” They realized that it is indeed heavy but you are lifting it because you want to do it. If you did not want to lift the bar, why would you come to the gym at the first place.

7. Not a single guy tried to be creepy with you recently

Maybe you should smile over the fact that when you were going home in a public transportation while listening to songs and reading a book, giving ‘a leave me alone’ vibe. The men in the public transportation got this hint and did not try to creep you out by trying to talk to you even when you clearly do not want to.

8. Your male friend is not expecting anything from you

Maybe you should smile because your male friend or male best friend does not have any romantic expectation from you and is happy with just being friends. Many men think they get friend-zoned from their female friends but it should not matter if they are not expecting anything. In other words, he is not just pouring kindness into this friendship and expecting you to get romantic with him.

9. You asked a man “would you tell a man to smile?”

A man told you to smile and you replied by asking him this question. Maybe he realized that he would not ask a man to always keep on smiling and understood what you meant, and even promised to stop asking women to smile. Maybe you should smile because you made a man understand what it feels like.

10. You feel like smiling

Last but not the least, you should smile because you feel like it. Enough said. There is nothing to explain about this.

The final word

Always remember that as a powerful and independent woman, do not let any man try to tell you what to do. You should smile or not smile at all, it is your own choice to do whatever you want.