6 Tips To Try When You’re Dating – 2021 Guide

We all know dating is hard. If you’ve ever been single, you know the struggle. But instead of making the same mistakes over and over again, you might want to change your game a little. With a few simple changes to your dating game, you can end up meeting the people, whose company you enjoy. And you never know, you might end up finding love in the end. Here are 6 tips for dating that can change your life.

If you’re single you’ve probably tried dating life. Often, it’s a matter of trial and error or a simple matter of ‘thank you, next’. What makes dating so hard, is that there are so many opportunities and potential partners to choose from. And with all those possibilities the question that’s always nagging is: What if I can find something better tomorrow?

The truth is you’ll always be able to find something better. And you’ll certainly also be able to find something worse. What you need to do is find something that is right for you. Whether it’s a monogamous relationship, open relationship, whatever is entirely up to you as long as you’re open and honest to yourself and your partners. Here’s good advice you might want to try out, looking for a partner in crime.

1. It’s ok to be awkward about it

Let’s face it, dating is kind of awkward if you think about it. You are meeting a total stranger, and it’s better to acknowledge that fact than ignoring it. Laugh about it and talk about it, because that will set you in the right tone for a potential romance. Besides it’s better to be open and empathetic from the beginning rather than closed off and guarded.

Silence isn’t necessarily a bad thing either, and if it comes with a smile and a charming look, why not give it a chance anyway. We all know body language is what counts in the end, so if you can make yourself and the other person feel comfortable just by being there, then you’ve gotten off to a great start.

2. No small talk

When meeting your date, don’t waste your time talking about the weather or how many brothers or sisters the person might have. First of all, it’s quite boring and second, it’s not going to win anything from the person you are dating. Both of you might have dated a lot before, which means you don’t have to go through the same protocol as always.

Rather talk about something that excites or interests you, a book you’re reading, or what he, she or they like about what they do for a living. It might also be the perfect time to talk about personal stuff, like dreams for the future or even sexual preferences. If both of you are really interested, no topic is too personal, so you might as well just throw yourself out there.

3. Don’t just go for the coffee, do something fun

There are plenty of ways you can meet somebody when you’re on a date, but no one says you have to go for the same cup of coffee as you’ve always preferred. That said, no one has to go skydiving or bungee jumping to have fun, but you could actually try just going for a walk in a part of town you’ve never been to.

A walk always brings up a lot of conversation starters, and the romance might begin here. Go exploring together and you will also feel that time just passes without you knowing it. Discovering new parts of the city together also gives you something unique and truthful that you will always share, even though you might not be a match for each other.

4. Do something fun together

If going for a walk isn't your cup of tea, then fun activities might be. Of course, casinos aren't the only games you can try. There are plenty of games from video games to board games that are interesting to try, and if you're really frisky, there might even be games for that as well. It always depends on the mood, and what you both feel like trying out.

Of course, casinos aren’t the only games you can try. There are plenty of games from video games to board games that are interesting to try, and if you’re really frisky, there might even be games for that as well. It always depends on the mood, and what you both feel like trying out.

5. Be honest to yourself and your potential partner

This might come off like a worn-out cliché, but it is important that you listen to your gut feeling when meeting someone. This doesn’t mean you need to have a finger on the reject-button from the beginning, but after the first few minutes and initial looks, you probably already know what you want with the person.

This also means you can be straightforward with the other person. For example, if you are looking for a relationship, say it and be open about it. That makes things a lot easier for both of you. If you’re both looking for the same thing, you’ll probably better resonate with each other. If you want to have fun, it’s always better to clear that up beforehand.

6. It’s not a game

Being honest isn’t always about what you want and don’t want. Are you attracted to the other person? Say it. Don’t spray though, that might come off the wrong way. But people love to hear compliments, not only about their looks but especially about their person. It’s a great way of showing your true colors and also showing that you are not afraid of saying what you are thinking.

Whatever you do, don’t treat the other person like a game you have to win. We are all human beings (hopefully), which means that even though there are certain ways you can approach it, we need to treat each other with respect and dignity.

Happy dating.