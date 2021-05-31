Being sexually active is said to be a major part of every adult, but sometimes things are easier said than done. When you are intimate with someone, it means that you have a connection with them, you trust them, and even though you may not be in a relationship, there is still a bond between the two people. There are some times when it is harder to find a partner to be intimate with, and during the past two years, while the whole world needs to respect social distancing rules because of the coronavirus pandemic, finding a romantic partner seems almost impossible.

Now, when millions of people are already vaccinated, and hopefully, by the end of the year we will all be safe, we can finally think about things that we’ve missed the most during this time. Continuing with your past activities may seem difficult, especially if you haven’t had a partner for the past many months or even years. In this article, we are going to give you some tips on how to rebuild sexual confidence after a period of abstinence.

Continue reading if you want to learn how to feel attractive and how to go back to being your sexy self.

Think about the things that changed and how they have affected you

If you want to restore your confidence, you need to first get in touch with your inner thoughts. Think about your feelings and your fears. Why do you feel you are less confident than you were months or years ago? What are the things that scare you? Is there something that you are trying to repress?

Try talking about these things with yourself, with your friends, or if needed, you should talk to a therapist. Know that everyone is affected in a different way, and lacking the need for intimacy, when you need it the most, is expected. You should not be ashamed of the way you are feeling, and being self-cautious is normal.

Buy new sexy things

The easiest way to feel desirable and to want to involve in sexual activity is to feel attractive both inside and out. So, you should take some time and pamper yourself. Do things that make you feel beautiful or handsome. Know that these things are both for men and women, and you don’t have to ignore them just because you are one gender or the other.

So, pamper yourself, book a spa day, get a massage, or finally invest in those serums that you’ve always wanted. Change your hairstyle, and go get some new things for your wardrobe. This could be lingerie, a sexy dress, or a neat new suit. Invest in the way you are feeling, and remember that the way you perceive yourself is the way others are going to see you. So, when you feel sexy, others are going to notice your energy, and you can translate those feelings in bed.

Explore new possibilities

One of the biggest fears people have is not being able to satisfy their partner. This is said to be greater fear for men than for women. After going through a period of abstinence it is normal to be afraid that you won’t last that long, or that you won’t be able to give the needed pleasure to the other person.

On websites like viagra.edu.pl, you can see that there are ways to get your potency back and to be able to stay active as long as your partner needs it.

Today’s market is filled with supplements and products that will help you stay active for hours without putting any additional pressure on yourself. They can help you out no matter your age or experience, and you will feel better and more confident.

Get some new toys

The next thing you can do is get some new toys. Today, you can find so many different things in pretty much any shop, and you can even purchase them online so you don’t have to feel uncomfortable if this is your first time buying things for you or your partner.

Don’t be afraid to get things you are not completely acquainted with, and remember that experimenting both alone and with someone else can be extremely entertaining. If you are not open to trying toys that seem too foreign, you can start with something you know you are okay with, and go from there.

Remember that you can get things that you can use on your own, or you can get stuff to use with someone else. You can start by learning how to be comfortable with yourself, and learn what you like and what you don’t like. When you know your body and when you know your erogenous zones, it is going to be easy for you to have so much more fun with your partner.

Flirt

The last thing we are going to talk about is going back to the basics. We all love flirting, and there is no better way to get a boost of confidence than flirting with someone. We all love compliments, and the way others perceive us is usually extremely helpful when it comes to the way we perceive ourselves.

So, go out, or just get online. Find people to flirt with, no matter if that flirting leads to something else or not. Give compliments, and learn how to receive them. Try to have fun, laugh, and see where the night takes you. When there are no strings attached, and when you don’t feel the pressure that comes to just going to the bedroom, it is going to be so much easier for you to feel attractive, sexy, and desirable.

These are some of the things you can do to get a confidence boost after a period of abstinence. One thing you need to remember is that you are not alone, and you are not the only person who is feeling this way. Talk to your friends, talk to random strangers online, or just talk to your therapist. Some of these things may work for you, while others won’t. Just try to keep an open mind, experiment, and learn which things help you out. You will get back to the game, you just need to stay patient, and try not to push yourself to do things when you are not ready.