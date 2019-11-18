Regular Training and Using Supplements – What are the benefits?

When it comes to being fit and healthy, there isn’t anything better than you can do than regularly performing physical activity. Since we live in a pretty modern world, each one of us has a choice when it comes to choosing the type of exercise that you want to do. It doesn’t always have to be lifting-weights or anything that is done at the gym. Team sports such as basketball and football are also amazing choices if you want to remain fit and healthy.

Today we’re talking about regular training and supplements, and since it’s a pretty interesting subject, we will not keep this introduction any longer and jump straight into the content. Let’s take a look.

Why is regular training important?

Just like we said earlier, regular training is important if you want to keep your body toned and in the healthy weight range. However, there is a famous saying amongst fitness professionals that goes something like “you cannot out-train a bad diet”, which means that even if you are rigorously exercising every day if your diet is not on point, you’ll not see any good progress. We’ll get into this a bit later.

Regular training is considered anything that is more than four times per week, and that’s the minimum. Three times per week or less is considered to be just casual physical activity. But, this doesn’t stop here at all. If you want results and you want to see progress constantly, you’ll need to have a proper routine and track all of your results from week to week.

If you manage to do all of these things, and you are sure that everything is in check, well, then you might want to consider using supplements. There are a lot of myths about these things, so let’s take a look at some facts.

What are the supplements?

The first and most common myth is that supplements are unhealthy. This usually comes from people that have no idea about a proper diet or have no physical activity whatsoever. Even if supplements were unhealthy, which is not true at all, it is much better to exercise on the regular and consume them, compared to not exercising at all and not consuming them. You get the idea. However, there isn’t anything to worry about because when it comes to supplements, each one of them needs to be tested at a laboratory before the manufacturer gets permission to sell these things to regular people.

So, what are supplements? They are things that help us improve our diet and give us that bonus energy at the gym. Supplements can come in many different forms. The most popular ones at the moment are the Protein Powder, Creatine Monohydrate, Mass Gainer, BCAA’s and Pre-Workout powders. Feel free to visit bulksupplements.com if you are interested in some pure unflavored bulk supplements. Let’s take a look at what these things can help us with.

Protein powder is the same protein that we get from our diet, except it is much easier to make and people like it so much because they can drink it on the go, for example, while going at work or the gym. It’s a powder that can be dissolved in water or milk, and it becomes a great, healthy and tasty shake that satisfies your “sweet-tooth” and also helps you become a better trainee. Our bodies need protein to repair the muscles that we tear down during training, and if you are not consuming enough of it through your diet, protein powder supplements can help you a lot.

Creatine Monohydrate is a simple performance enhancer, and it also happens to be the safest and most tested supplement in the entire industry. No, it doesn’t have any side-effects, and your hair will certainly not fall if you use it regularly. There are just so many myths about this but not even one of them is confirmed by an actual study. All studies point out that Creatine is perfectly safe for use, both for beginners and advanced athletes.

Mass Gainer powders are sugars and calories that help you gain weight if you are a person that doesn’t eat a lot, or if you just want to bulk heavily during the winter and you require those extra calories to get in your desired surplus. There isn’t anything else that you need to know about Mass Gainers other than that they should never replace your actual food. They are supplements, not food replacements.

BCAA’s are also performance enhancers and people usually drink them before or during the training session, although they are not very necessary if you have the right nutrition. They sure help a bit, so if you want to try them out for yourself, feel free to do it. There are absolutely no side-effects or anything like that, so purchase a pack and try for yourself. Some of them taste great too.

Finally, Pre-Workout mixtures are what people love. We indeed live in a very busy world and sometimes we feel real “down” or unmotivated to go to the gym after a hard day of work, but these things change it all so fast. What pre-workout mixtures contain is a lot of caffeine and sugars, as well as some other things that give you that quick burst of energy, so if you want to smash the weights and dominate your training session, feel free to take a dose beforehand. They aren’t expensive, and the only thing that you should be careful about is not taking more than the recommended dose. It’s caffeine after all, and we all know what happens when you drink ten coffees in a day.

With all of this being said, supplements can be pretty useful and helpful to people that can’t give their all-in when it comes to eating the right food, and there isn’t anything wrong with using them. And yes, you’re still considered to be a natural lifter even if you use supplements, and this will not change unless you start using performance-enhancing drugs. Feel free to talk to the person working at your local supplement store and reward yourself with a natural supplement for all the hard work you put at the gym. Happy lifting!