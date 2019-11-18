Floor Finishes: Home Renovation

A large part of your home renovation is the floor finishing. The floor of your home is the most important part, maybe just as important as your roof and walls. Your floor takes a beating every single day, whether that’s you doing the beating or your furniture. Our floor is very prone to damage and stains, and we have to take care of it if we want it to last.

Choosing a floor finish should be based on multiple factors, or which two are most important. The first one is durability. Namely, you should choose a floor finish that is durable and can withstand most types of damage. The second most important factor is whether it will fit in with the rest of your interior. And for a bonus third, the floor finish should be easy to clean.

With all that said, let’s see what floor finishing options you’ve got.

Hardwood

Hardwood mostly comes in two shapes. The most widely popular shape is in the form of solid planks. Plank hardwood looks very nice but it depends on the type of wood. The second option of hardwood floor finishing comes in the form of smaller pieces called parquet. Parquet is also quite popular but not as plank hardwood.

Hardwood is designed to last for decades, to be timeless, aesthetically pleasing, and can fit in with most interiors.

Cement

Cement is not a new type of floor finishing, but it goes perfectly with most interiors and is suitable for most environments. Cement floor finishing can be applied to a variety of options such as OSB boards, ceramic tiles, cement gout, etc. It can be used for a variety of things, not just flooring, such as walls, ceilings, bathrooms, counters, showers, etc. This material is extremely water-resistant with high impermeability to liquids and vapors, making it ideal for flooring the kitchen and for your bathroom. The material makes any surface easy to clean with high resistance to wear. Microcement is a type of cement flooring dubbed “a revolutionary material” that can withstand most types of wear/rubbing, meaning durability is at the front of it.

Laminates

The whole point of laminates is to simulate hardwood flooring. But laminates are not made of wood, but rather a clear coat of photographic appliqué, with some concentrations of melamine resin and a core made out of fiberboard. Since laminates are made to resemble wood, they can come in a variety of shapes and sizes, similar to hardwood flooring. The best thing about laminates is that it can have multiple finishes. A great bonus about this type of floor finishing is the fact that anything can be printed on it, making it ideal for you to choose the style. Furthermore, laminates are very cost-effective, budget-friendly, and scratch & stain resistant. Laminates are widely used for floor finishing, and it works best for bedrooms, living areas, and areas where they’re easy to maintain.

One bad thing about laminates is that they cannot be refinished. Once laminates are damages, a replacing will be needed.