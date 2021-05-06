Top Rehab Centers in the State of California

For those who are looking to get clean, going to daily counseling and therapy might not be enough to help with addiction issues. Addiction is a deadly and difficult disease, one that requires extensive help to begin the recovery process. Looking for an in-person treatment facility can be the next step in turning your life around.

For those living on the West Coast who are dealing with the daily struggles of addiction issues, finding a treatment facility is often the next step in the course of getting better. This way, you won’t be going through the troubles alone, and you can have trustworthy resources helping you every step of the way.

Best rehab centers in California

The Edge Treatment Center

Located in Orange County, The Edge Treatment is a top rehab facility in California. Focusing on addiction rehab and providing long-term tools to help drug and alcohol recovery, this location features highly-qualified staff to help every patient.

Sierra by the Sea

Located in Newport Beach, California, this rehab center in California has multiple facilities right on the beach. Separated by gender-specific, primary, and long-term treatment, this facility has been in business for over 3 decades and specializes in gender-specific treatment and substance abuse.

10 Acre Ranch

Located in Riverside, California, this center offers a range of treatment services, such as medical detox, 12-step program, intensive outpatient programs, partial hospitalization programs, and residential treatment.

Dana Point Rehab

This center in California provides personalized care for each individual, focusing on inpatient residential treatment, outpatient services, and detoxing in a serene environment. The main therapies offered here include group therapy, individual sessions, behavioral therapies, medication management, and mindfulness techniques.

Broadway Treatment Center

This addiction recovery facility provides various treatment options, with the focus of re-acclimating patients back into society without the use of drugs or alcohol. The inpatient programs here last either 30, 60, or 90 days depending on the needs and wants of the patient. The programs here are tailored to either include individual counseling, group counseling, structured activities, or holistic methods.

Alo House Recovery

Costing between $42,000 and $64,000 a month, this treatment facility focuses on a comprehensive and full continuum of services. One of the best centers in California, this facility is Joint Commission accredited, features Master’s Level therapists, and offers customized treatment plans that specifically focus on substance abuse treatment.

Rise in Malibu

Costing a whopping $90-$120,000 per month, this rehab facility in California is for celebrities and the rich and famous. Offering private rooms, one-on-one therapy, and Doctor Level Therapists, this small house only contains 6 clients at a time, focusing on substance abuse therapy, alcohol dependency, and co-occurring disorders.

Aton Center

Another one on the list of best facilities in California, Aton Center is owned and operated by a married couple, providing personalized treatment in a luxurious atmosphere. Using a holistic approach to help cure co-occurring disorders and begin the process of helping those with substance abuse issues, this $2,000/day facility is an upscale escape.

Bayside Martin

Featuring customized treatment plans and knowledgeable staff, this center focuses on trauma therapy, LGBTQ+ issues, and substance abuse concerns. Using holistic and traditional therapies to combine various therapeutic methods, this San Rafael-located treatment center is one of the best in California.

Oceanside Malibu

Between $25 and $45,000 a month, this rehab center in California is located right in the picturesque town of Malibu. A six-bed rehab center, this location offers individualized treatment plans, focusing on substance abuse, chronic relapse, and co-occurring disorders.

Inspire Malibu

A neighbor of Oceanside Malibu, this is one of the best rehab centers in California due to the evidence-based therapies for adults that focus on substance abuse.

Cliffside Malibu

With highly personalized programs that work with a variety of disorders, such as substance abuse, trauma, co-existing conditions, alcohol abuse, depression, and anxiety, this comprehensive rehab center in California contains certified professionals who are ready to help you. In an extremely luxurious setting, this rehab center costs between $30-$90,00 per month to help you use a non-traditional method to get clean.

Paradigm Teen Treatment

Costing $60,000 per month, this teen-focused rehab center in California is for children between the ages of 12 and 16. With professionals focused on treating mental health conditions, this center focuses on adolescent issues, depression, anxiety, and personality disorders.

Monarch Shores

With luxury housing and beautiful ocean views, this rehab center in California feels like a luxury holiday escape. Specialized in co-occurring disorder treatment, substance abuse therapy, executive treatment, and methamphetamine recovery, this facility costs between $20 and $30k per month.

Capo by the Sea

Located in San Juan Capistrano, California, this rehab center in California offers private and luxury accommodation for patients. With evidence-based, comprehensive, and holistic forms of therapy, professionals here help individuals with substance abuse, executive treatment, and alcohol abuse.

Sunrise Recovery Ranch

Located in Riverside, this mountainside, picturesque, and outdoor-friendly rehab center in California uses a holistic approach to help treat substance abuse and co-existing disorders for between $8,000 and $16,500 per month.

Bayside Marin

Known for having extremely knowledgeable and qualified staff, this San Rafael rehab center combines holistic and traditional therapies that work to treat LGBTQ+ and substance abuse issues with customized treatment plans.

Chapters Capistrano

For between $30 and $50k per month, this San Clemente rehab center in California focuses on holistic and flexible treatment to help those suffering from substance and alcohol abuse.

Duffy’s Napa Valley Rehab

A long-standing rehab center in California, this facility has been in business for over 50 years, providing treatment for trauma, alcohol abuse, co-occurring disorders, and substance abuse in Calistoga.

Iris Healing

Located in Woodland Hills, this small, six-bed holistic rehab center costs around $36,000 per month to help heal, restore, and use holistic approaches to deal with substance abuse and repressed trauma.

Conclusion

Finding the best rehab facility in California for your specific needs can be confusing and stressful – but it doesn’t have to be. Choosing a rehab center comes down to the accreditation of the facility, location, pricing, and the focus of the therapies, with some using holistic approaches and others using traditional therapy techniques to help kick start your recovery.