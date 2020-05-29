Reliving Your Childhood With Retro Classic Online Games

Online gaming is a popular pastime with both young and old. It’s all they have known for the younger generation, as they have grown up playing games on their tablets and mobile phones, while for the slightly older generation, it’s two-fold.

Some of the older players are just merely gamers, while an ample proportion is retro gamers, looking to relive their youth. They believe they can do this by playing past classic games on modern technology.

This doesn’t always work for all old gamers, though. A lot of past classic retro games brought back for the modern era aren’t the same.

The older generation seems to want to try and find the same buzz from their retro games. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, and one game that kind of falls into that category, is Gold Miner.

An Old School PC Classic

Gold Miner is an old school classic that’s been brought back to life for the modern-day audience. Initially, a PC classic, it’s now been brought back for the mobile phone era – also allowing you to compete against your friends.

It does seem to be more of a game for retro gamers looking to relive their childhood, than one for the modern generation. I think for the youngsters of today, they can find better apps for passing the time.

How To Play Gold Miner

The game aims to use the hook and claw on your digger to collect as much buried treasure from the mines as possible while trying to avoid falling foul of the dynamite. Other obstacles include bones and stones.

As you can see, if you check out Gogy, you have to accurately aim your digger hook to try and snare the treasure. As you accumulate treasure, you make money. The bigger the gold you grab, the more money you make.

You have a limited amount of time to collect as much as you can on each level, so speed, precision, and accuracy are all required.

You will find as you work your way through the screens, it gets more tricky. And with each screen offering a different challenge, the game gets more intriguing.

The ultimate aim of the game is to make more money than your mates and fellow players, and with the online app, you can test yourself against players from across the world.

With this game, you can make in-app purchases to remove ads.

What The Gold Miner Reviews Say

On the whole, Gold Miner gets a good reception, but it does have it’s knockers.

To its fans, it’s a simple game. And it’s the simplicity that is a large part of the appeal.

A lot of game reviewers also find it addictive. Many reviews say, once they found it, they can’t get off it.

But to the game’s knockers, the game’s simplicity is just the ammunition they need to stick the boot in.

Another massive online gripe is the sheer amount of in-game adverts you get with Gold Miner. There is a hell of a lot of reviewers making this point.

One more observation that I’ve picked up from online reviews is that some previous fans of it on their PCs aren’t overly impressed with the mobile version of the game.

There will have to be differences from a game initially designed for a PC when the mobile version is created. Playing on mobile has different dynamics, and for some, it will just never be the same.

Overall though, I’d have to say the game gets a good press. It scores 4.3 out of 5 on Google Play, and while there are better overall scores around, there are certainly far worse.

All-Time Best Apps For Killing Time

As well as Gold Miner, there are plenty of other old school apps ideal for killing time. Games like Super Mario Run, and Bob’s World – Super Run, and hugely popular.

Some games seem to be timeless, and the Mario Bros’ collection seems to fit into that bracket.

Another timeless classic is Tetris. Now, this is without doubt one of the most simplistic games of all time, and it’s incredible just how much time you can pass while playing this.

Tetris not only passes hours, but it’s also a sort of brain stimulus game. Now I’m not claiming it is part of an education program, far from it – but you do need to think about how you are going to organize all those blocks into neat and straight lines.

Bizarrely, Tetris also has its own World Championship, which has been screened live on TV. Yes, you did read that right. And it has also found new fans during the recent lockdown due to Covid-19.

The popularity of some of these games and apps never ceases to amaze me. You can get lost in your world for hours while playing on them, and then when you read about people watching other people playing Tetris against each other on ESPN, you realize just how popular some of these games are.

Some of these apps can be great for children who need to reduce stress, as well. Yes, I’m not a doctor, and I’m not advocating we produce a generation of children sitting on their backsides, just playing on mobile devices. But when used at the right times, and in the correct manner, these apps can be ideal.

For example, I let my children play on them in the evening before they go to bed. I find it calms them down, and relaxes them. I’m sure others will disagree, but I believe it’s finding what works for you.

When you have a highly strung child in need of de-stressing before you want them to calm down to eat their dinner, or go to bed, a small period on one of these apps could be just the ticket.

Why not introduce them to some of these old school classics? You never know, they might love them.