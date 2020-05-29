If you are thinking of launching a motorcycle courier business, many things need to be put in place so you can get started. You may be faced with some competition from other local courier companies so it’s important to have a strategic and detailed plan from the outset.

Here are 9 things you should do before starting your own motorcycle courier business.

1. Company name

One of the first things you should do is decide upon a company name. It’s a good idea to choose a name that is easily remembered, and that represents a reliable and professional business.

Most of your business will likely be carried out within a certain radius so it might be worth considering having your town or city location included within your business name. Not only does it make your business sound like it’s already established, but it’s also more likely to appear in online searches when customers are looking for couriers in your local area.

2. Logo

As you and your employees will constantly be on the move, a logo is essential. The more people see it, the more likely they are to recognize your company and use you when they need something delivered. Although you might be tempted to have an elaborate logo, it’s best to keep it simple. You want to make sure it’s instantly recognizable and will look eye-catching regardless of where it’s printed. Delivery bags and uniforms are the perfect place to advertise your brand and your website.

Once your company name and logo are finalized, have business cards printed with your contact details and include a few with each item you deliver.

3. Legal representation

Accidents regularly happen on the roads, so it makes sense to be prepared and have a legal firm ready to act on your behalf should an incident occur. According to Phoenix-based accident and injury lawyers, Lamber Goodnow, ‘Time is of the essence in any accident case, and swift action is particularly important in motorcycle accident cases.’

A bad accident may lead to loss of earnings, costly vehicle repairs, and hefty medical bills, but if you are on the ball, it could save you a lot of money in the long run.

4. Insurance

As with any business, getting the right insurance with an adequate level of cover is a must. Not only do you need motorcycle insurance, but you should also organize liability insurance to cover you should any items be lost or damaged in transit. Many insurers have limits on the value of individual items, so it’s wise to make sure that any goods you are delivering fall within those parameters. Shop around for quotes and play around with different excess choices. Taking your time and finding the best deal can save you a lot of money.

5. Employees

Although your business is new, if you want to be able to fulfill client requirements, you will need other drivers you can call on when necessary. It doesn’t make sense to employ anyone directly so instead, place an ad for self-employed motorcycle couriers to join your team. They will provide their own transport and will only be paid for deliveries they complete, which will help keep your costs to a minimum. As time goes on, you may decide to employ directly but in the first instance, and until you know how successful your business is going to be, it is not a good idea.

6. Target market

The good thing about a courier company is that your target market covers a very broad spectrum, particularly in terms of other local businesses and services. Schools, councils, and private sector businesses all need goods delivered from time to time. Make contact with them to establish their needs and, if they already use one of your competitors, ask for the chance to provide a like-for-like quote. A couple of clients is all it takes to start the ball rolling, and if you provide a good service, word of mouth can also do wonders to attract new customers.

7. USP

When promoting your business to potential clients, focus on your USP. If, for example, they need urgent documents delivered by a certain time, be sure to push the fact that you are likely to get there more quickly than someone who is driving a car and gridlocked in rush hour traffic.

Motorcycles cost far less to buy and maintain than a car, which means you can probably offer more competitive rates. Sell your services and the benefits a motorcycle courier company can bring, and you should start to generate a good level of interest.

8. Local advertising

Advertising locally is crucial when starting a business that is reliant on a certain geographical area. Make use of social media and the many local groups that can be found of platforms such as Facebook.

Although newspaper advertising is far less popular now than in days gone by, if there is a local publication available, it may be worthwhile running a few ads. Find out how many copies they sell each week or how many hits their web version creates, and calculate how many clients you would need to make the advertising costs worthwhile. It may be as little as one, and could, therefore, be a cheap and effective way to generate some new income.

When talking to the local press, let them know your business plans and ask if they might consider running an editorial around you and your new venture. If you are a born and bred local, they might be more than happy to give you some free advertising by way of a local story.

9. Track your leads

When customers contact you, ask how they heard about your company. This kind of information is invaluable, particularly when you are starting out. It allows you to properly analyze what advertising is working and what perhaps isn’t giving you the return you were hoping for. Not only will you save money, but it will make it far easier to plan future marketing strategies.