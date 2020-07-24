Renovating Your Home? These 10 Features Will Make a Stunning Statement

No matter your budget and no matter the time you have on your hands, here are some new additions that could immediately benefit your residence. From modern technologies and new gadgets to tried and true home-design trends, here are great ideas you should consider.

Each of these suggestions will add value to the inside or outside of your property. If you’re renovating your home, you don’t want to forget these tips. Go ahead and bookmark this information in your browser’s favorites. This can serve as your go-to guide for the best home additions out there.

1. Green Technologies

It’s not just the energy-efficiency you will appreciate. You will love lowering your energy bills and sometimes being able to deduct certain additions on your taxes. Green technologies also provide you with modern features, and you can purchase them at various price points.

Think about your HVAC room thermometers. You probably wouldn’t first prioritize this when seeking to update your decor, for example. But what good are your chances if you can’t enjoy them in a climate-controlled environment?

2. Fireplaces

Whether it’s an interior living space or newly created outdoor living area, think about how a fire could create ambiance, conversation starters, and possibly romance for you and yours. Fireplaces have been a home-design trend for many years now. Electric fireplaces are now a hit with homeowners too, as Tim Arnold explains in this article.

It’s rather easy to install electric fireplaces. Various models exist, and there are great ready-to-install versions set up in homes everywhere today. On top of being an immediate decor improvement, temperatures easily are controlled to optimize comfort.

3. New Landscaping

Annual and perennials plants can boost your curb appeal. You also will better enjoy your outdoor spaces. When was the last time you added new bushes, shrubs, or trees to your property? If you have a green thumb, shop the damaged sale plant sections at retailers and put saved money into additional home upgrades.

Annual plants don’t return each year unless you bring them inside and can administer proper care for them. However, they do add a nice pop of seasonal color when thriving outside. Mixing them with perennials that come back year in and year out should bring about big changes to the style of your home.

4. Fencing

No, this doesn’t relate to the combat sport you’ve likely seen while watching the Olympic Games. But it does help combat would-be criminals. Also, if you have pets or young children, you have even more reason to consider adding a fence to your property.

From a design standpoint, you can instantly amp up the style of your home. Your yard will have more architectural interest and order. Plus, you can place lighting on your fences along with new plants growing on or near your fence.

5. A Designated Media Room

Do you wish to watch the big game or some other special with little to no distractions? Establish a media room in your home. It’s a feature that can bring you hour upon hour of sure-fire entertainment.

You can break and down and be very detailed, too. Add new specific features within your new space. A new TV, stadium seating, and surround sound are a few of your popular options.

6. More Storage

Most homeowners can’t go wrong when they add new storage solutions. Various pre-made selections await shoppers who yearn for more order in their home. Both inside and outside products can benefit a home for many years.

Think about adding items like additional shelving or baskets inside if you don’t want to invest in something larger and more absolute. If you focus your energy in your backyard, be certain to consider how your addition(s) will fare in the elements.

7. Kitchen Upgrades

They’re sometimes considered to be more expensive changes, but improvements to your kitchen can make life easier for you. Many ideas likely come to mind when you think about upgrades you might want in your space.

Think about what will make your life more organized and productive. If you need two ovens to bake your kids’ cookies for the school bake sale, opt for better appliances. The new hardwood floors can wait until you have a less active family.

8. Art

Immediately transition spaces by hanging art on your walls or positioning an interesting piece of sculpture, or something else made by hand, in your home. Vases could provide a big style change without overpowering a room. Other ideas for you to consider include abstract canvas for interiors or some outside addition like a birdbath.

If you have family or friends who make money with various artistic creations, you should think about shopping from them. Not only will they appreciate your business, but you also can end up with plenty of moments at your residence filled with sweet reminiscing.

9. A New Outdoor Cooking Space

Kitchens were covered earlier, but it’s also a good idea to consider backyard barbecues and eating under the stars. Homeowners who enjoy outdoor living should look into the various options suitable for all kinds of budgets.

Professionals can add these features to your backyard. Or, you could take on a DIY project to complete alone or maybe with your kids and/or spouse. If you love pizza, look into building an outdoor pizza oven.

10. Better Bathrooms

Enlarging existing bathrooms can create the perfect oasis in a home. Adding a second sink also is a good idea for these spaces when shared by more than one person. Smaller changes like new faucet handles can control energy costs and add subtle decor improvements.

Other popular suggestions for you to think about are adding tubs or resurfacing existing tub basins and also new toilets. Finally, know that storage and/or a new mirror could be smart choices for you, too.

Don’t Forget

If you’re looking for immediate and long-term investments that will benefit your home, choose one or more of these ten features. Add them to your residence, and you will enjoy your home even more. Best wishes with your renovation efforts, and don’t forget to keep this info handy. Refer back to these tips to pinpoint your design and function needs and to remind yourself about the favorable returns that can result from your investment. Enjoy your new additions!