What To Do In Case of Broken Teeth?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you ever had a broken tooth before you probably know how much of an annoying situation and painful thing it can be. A tooth can break because of a number of reasons. You could bite down on your fork too hard and chip your tooth, you could be running to catch that last bus to home, fall down and break your tooth or even multiple teeth. You should also make sure your teeth are always healthy and check-in with your dentist regularly because sick teeth can be broken much easier.

We all know the different ways you can break a tooth, but you are probably here because you have already broken one or someone close to you has done so. After a broken tooth there are a couple of things you should do if you want to ensure that it stays healthy and easily repairable. Before you run off to the dentist as fast as possible you should first assess the damage. How much does it hurt? If you cannot bear the pain, get some pain relievers. However, the dentist will probably give you prescription pain relievers which will probably help a lot more than over-the-counter ones.

If you have a couple of days for your appointment at the dentist, make sure you do not brush too hard on the chipped tooth, however, you should regularly brush your teeth. Avoid eating hard and solid foods and overly-sugary food.

If you manage to knock out a whole tooth out of your mouth, then you should probably find it and put it in a safe place. Keeping the knocked-out tooth in a clean environment can increase your chances of adding it back into your set of teeth. Beware, if you ever knock out your tooth with its root there is a good chance that there will be a lot of bleeding. Make sure you get to the dentist as soon as possible, as the bleeding can even be dangerous for your health.

Here are some of the solutions the dentist can give you.

If you are located in or near the Bronx and have a broken tooth situation or any other type of teeth related issues, we recommend that you check out Gladdentalpc.com which offers help for all the surrounding neighborhoods in upper manhattan.

Adding a crown

If a large part of your tooth or teeth is chipped off, the dentist will then probably grind out the sharp parts of the tooth and then add a crown on top of it to protect it from any further damage or infections.

The process of adding a crown usually can take three to four visits to the dentists. Before your doctor does anything, he will first ensure that it is safe to start his work by doing an X-ray to check if your tooth root is still healthy and whether everything else is in a healthy condition. If there are no issues concerning your tooth, then he will place his temporary crown on the tooth since for the “real” one it can take up to a couple of weeks to acquire it.