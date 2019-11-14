Revolution in industry – Robotics

Believe it or not, the things we saw in the movie Matrix are not really far away from our reality. Sure, robots are still not able to think by themselves, or, are they?

Today we’re talking about the revolution in the tech industry, and robots in general, so if this subject sounds interesting to you, feel free to continue reading until the end. Let’s take a look.

Why did we invent robots?

Ever since the regular human had a certain task to complete, one of the main goals was to find something that will either complete it for us or make it a lot easier by helping in any way. This is the main reason why robots were created. We want them to work for us, so we keep improving them in order to give them more complex tasks. There already are self-learning AI’s and other types of machine learning behaviors, so the question is just how long it’s going to take until machines really start replacing humans in some fields.

Half-Human, Half-Robot

Now, the robotic technology is something that can be of huge help to some people. Imagine losing one of your hands in an accident or a war, and having to spend the rest of your life in that condition. Well, you don’t have to, because technology advanced so much that we are now making robotic hands for those in need. For more information, you can visit rozum.com

Robotic hands are able to make someone’s life a lot easier, but they also tend to cost a lot. This technology is still relatively new, so it might not be perfected yet, but it is definitely very usable and handy, sorry for the pun.

Robotic hands are not always used as a replacement for your previous hand, they can sometimes be used in the form of a “gauntlet” and help you with many activities such as drilling, welding and doing any sorts of activities that might be dangerous for your real hand.

If you were wondering how this technology really works, well, it is very closely connected to servo motors, which are devices that are able to control both linear and angular positions with the help of a rotary or linear actuator. These servo motors are usually referred to as the “next level version” of the stepper motor, and they are considered to be very high-performance and a great alternative.

Can we see robotic hands being used a lot more?

So the entire concept might sound very awesome, and you might already be thinking of all the things you’d be able to do with a robotic arm, but that’s not exactly how things work. Sure, it would be cool to be half an Iron-Man, but currently these things are used only for those in need, and like we mentioned before, they cost a lot of money.

Besides, you can’t quite do any supernatural things with them and they are able to help you with some of the basics, such as holding a cup, using the remote control, but nothing more, at least that’s how it is at the moment.