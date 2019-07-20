Revolutionary Machine Promises Orgasms At The Push Of A Button

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When I say someone invented an orgasm machine, I’m not talking about the world’s most effective vibrator. I’m talking about a surgical implant designed to give a woman orgasm at the push of a button. Creator, surgeon Stuart Meloy, says he came up with the idea for the cigarette-sized device by accident. “I was placing the electrodes and suddenly the woman started exclaiming emphatically. I asked her what was up and she said, ‘You’re going to have to teach my husband to do that.’” No, he did not start teaching husbands how to manipulate their wives spines to climax – he made a machine that would do it for them.

The too-good-to-be-true device gets implanted under the skin of a patient’s butt while conscious, so the surgeon can pinpoint the “orgasm” nerves in her spinal cord and hook electrodes to them. From there, the generator thingy works via handheld remote control, which allows the user to push a button and have an orgasm. Just like that. I feel like an orgasm right now. Push the button — OMG! – there it is.

Dr. Jim Pfaus, who studies the neurobiology of sexual behavior, is hopeful that the orgasm machine will be a more manual approach to treating sexual dysfunction. “While Psychotherapy is a common treatment, the implant could ‘solve’ the condition using a more manual approach,” he explained.

The device is still in the testing phase, but I predict that once it comes on the market it’s going to be very popular with women and very unpopular with men.

