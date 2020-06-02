How to Choose the Right Jewelry for Any Outfit

Choosing the right accessories can do wonders for your outfit. They can turn your simple black dress into an elegant gown, or make your casual attire stylish by adding some colors. This is the reason why girls always spend so much time pairing these details and the best thing is that they can enable you to create something new and chic every time.

But, let’s talk about every girl’s best friend – jewelry. Even if you prefer other types of accessories, surely you have at least a few pieces, maybe a favorite necklace or a pair of earrings. Whatever the case might be, there are certain rules that one should follow when picking the jewelry according to the outfit they want to wear, and these are going to be the focus of this article.

Think about the occasion

Let’s begin with planning the attire from the beginning. As you know, the first thing that you have to consider when choosing clothes is the occasion, and the same thing goes for jewelry. Are you getting ready to go to work? Is there a big corporate event so you want to look your best? Are you just going out to grab a cup of coffee and hang out with your friends?

When it comes to work attire, you should go with something small and discrete for example, stud earrings and a watch will be more than enough. You do not want to use jewelry to attract the attention of your colleagues. On the other hand, if you are planning an outfit for an elegant event, you can opt for a fine necklace and turn it into a focus of the entire outfit. Finally, if you want to make your everyday outfit more fun, simply opt for a colorful necklace or a couple of bracelets.

Consider the outfit

The main rule is that the jewelry pieces should perfectly match the clothes. For example, if you are wearing a multicolored dress, you should opt for a simple, silver necklace like some of these on elf925wholesale.com. Similarly, if you to go with patterned blouse, the last thing that you need is a statement necklace. Remember that these should always go with a plain shirt or dress.

On the other hand, you can always use jewelry to make your outfit stand out. There are a lot of women who do not like patterned clothes, so they use jewelry pieces to make the outfit more appealing. They pair it with the color of the shoes or a bag that they choose which can take their simple clothes to the next level.

Examine the neckline

When it comes to choosing a necklace, this is a step that you cannot miss because you want it to be visible, and at the same time, that it doesn’t draw all the attention away from the clothes. If you are wearing a deep V-neck, you can go with a long necklace with a triangle pendant. Furthermore, if you have opted for a sweetheart neckline, you should put on a shorter, statement piece. In addition, if the square neck is your choice, go with something smaller and subtle.

Lastly, if you are wearing a turtle neck, you should try to accessorize it with other pieces. This doesn’t always have to be the case, depending on the style and colors of the blouse, but if it is something vivid, a pair of earrings and a cuff bracelet will be a perfect choice.

Reflect the sleeves

In the previous point, we have discussed the types of necklines and how to choose jewelry according to it, so now we are going to give you some tips on bracelets. When it comes to this, there is another rule that you have to remember. If you have chosen a blouse with long sleeves, you should only wear a couple of thin pieces, or just one.

On the contrary, when you opt for short sleeves, or even a sleeveless dress or a top, you can accessorize it with multiple interesting bracelets. Let’s further simplify this– if the sleeves extend over the elbows, the less is more rule applies.

Choose a centerpiece

There is another way you can build your overall outfit – choose the focus of it. The most important thing that you have to remember is that there can only be one centerpiece. What are we talking about? Even though girls love to experiment with jewelry nowadays, and enjoy matching different designs, they usually choose only one larger piece that is going to attract the attention of others.

This piece can be anything, a necklace, a ring, a bracelet, a pair of earrings, whatever you choose, just make sure to combine it with other subtle pieces. If you have just bought a beautiful bracelet and want to wear it with a watch, you shouldn’t put on earrings or a necklace. On the other note, if you opt for dangling, colorful earrings, a small ring will be enough.

Create something fun

The mistake that most women make is that they only combine jewelry from the same collection meaning those that are of the same style and color. However, accessorizing is a perfect opportunity to experiment and design something unique.

Nowadays, you can not only combine different styles but also metals. We have already mentioned that you should add some vivid pieces to your neutral outfit. As you can assume, metal pieces are always a safe choice, but our advice is to wear them with patterned clothes. Jewelry is a great way to add personality to your attire, just make sure that it doesn’t draw too much attention away from your breath-taking outfit. After all, there is a reason why there are called fashion accessories, right?

Conclusion

To sum up, these are some basic guidelines that you should follow when choosing jewelry pieces for your outfit. You should try to follow these rules, but in the end, it all comes down to your personal preference. If you are out and want to buy a new piece, you should try to think about the outfits you would wear it with by following these tips. This is the best way to ensure that you will get something that you will be able to wear on multiple occasions.