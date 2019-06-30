Wearing a necklace – What you need to know about it

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ever since jewelry became a thing, necklaces were probably one of the most popular and commonly used pieces. Nothing’s changed today, and necklaces still remain the most frequently sought-after pieces of jewelry.

When it comes to wearing a necklace, a lot of people tend to have their own tastes in what’s good and what’s not, so there aren’t any real rules about what you should or should not be wearing.

Today we’re discussing everything that you need to know about wearing a necklace, so if you want to learn more, feel free to read until the end. Without further ado, here’s what you should know.

Why wear a necklace?

Wearing any kind of jewelry is done with one purpose only. To enhance aesthetics. Jewelry is made to make you look better, but that doesn’t mean that people are not wearing certain necklaces just because they mean a lot to them or they like how they look. But at the end of the day, a common rule you should follow is: “If you like it, wear it.”

Can men wear necklaces too?

When it comes to wearing necklaces, one of the most commonly mistaken things is that men shouldn’t wear them. However, this is very wrong, and you should not listen to this kind of advice. Men have all the rights in the world to wear a necklace, and there are many good necklaces that will look good on many males.

What kind of necklaces are there?

Combining necklaces with clothes

Some people want to achieve a certain look, so they combine their clothes with a matching necklace. This is not a rule and you don’t “have” to do it, but if you really care about aesthetics, just like you match your clothes and colors, you can match your jewelry with your entire style as well.

Although there aren’t any complicated rules or hints you need to follow for this, the same rule that we mentioned previously applies in this situation as well. If it looks good and matches, wear it.

Different necklaces for different occasions

When it comes to wearing necklaces, some people own tons of them. Why? Because they like to have a different one for each occasion. Some people have a necklace that they only wear to very formal occasions such as weddings, and they have other necklaces for a much more casual situation such as a party or going out for a walk in the city. Good advice is to keep your most expensive and good looking ones ready for the more serious occasions while switching between the more “casual” necklaces for everyday use.