Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Split Up After Three Years

The famous singer Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel are no longer together. When the news of her dating and being in a relationship emerged in June 2017, fans went crazy to find out who is the man who is making the singer happy. But now, things are different. Us Weekly reported that Rihanna and her businessman partner ended their relationship after being together for almost three years. Rihanna went on to live in London to be with her boyfriend, and in June 2019, she confessed to the Interview magazine how she was in love. Regarding the marriage and wedding plans, the singer shared, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan, and God laughs, right?”

Many magazines and outlets are talking about their relationship ending, but no one knows for sure what is the reason. People and fans around the world are heartbroken and saddened by the news, as the singer seemed very much in love, and she looked like she was ready to settle down and marry Jameel. There are many ideas, of course, on why the couple split up. Some are stating that Rihanna can’t be tamed down, and even though Hassan Jameel was doing an excellent job, he just could keep up with the singer and her needs.

Others are saying how, down the line, they wanted different things, and that one of them realized that their relationship would never work with such a different point of view. Everyone seems to blame the businessman for their break up, as Rihanna looked like she was down and ready to spend the rest of her life with him. we will probably know the details in the future, and we can just hope that both Jameel and Rihanna will recover from this breakup as soon as possible.