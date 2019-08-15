Rising stars of Tamil music

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Tamil cinema is well known for a lot of talented composers. The two most famous and acclaimed film composers of India A. R. and Ilaiyaraaja are both from Tamil Nadu. The film music of Tamil Nadu is very well known for its eclecticism and innovation. Scores may showcase blends of Western, Carnatic and a bunch of other instruments, with a range of rhythmic and melodic patterns. Recent trends show that synthesizers and other electronic instruments have started prevailing the industry. This is why Tamil music in these last few years has had more and more rising artists and becoming much more popular. If you want to find out about the most famous artists and rising stars make sure you read until the end of our list.

Vijay Antony

Vijay Antony is a playback singer, Indian music composer, film editor, actor, film producer, lyricist and audio engineer working for the Kannada film, Telugu and Tamil film industries. He first made his debuts as a music director in 2004. He is the first Indian to ever win the Cannes Golden Lion for the song Naaka Muka advertising film in the Best Music category in 2009. This was his first breakthrough that propelled his fame and was invited to play at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. With his first film being Naan in 2013, he is known for his films in the drama, thriller and action genres.

Susheela Raman

Susheela Raman, a British Indian musician. She was first nominated at the 2006 BBC World Music Awards and her first album Salt Rain was nominated for the Mercury prize in 2001. She is known for her uplifting, energetic, syncretic and vibrant performances built on the sacred Sufi and Bhakti traditions of Pakistan and India. She is married to Sam Mills of Real World Records.

Ranjith

K.G. Ranjith or just Ranjith is a famous playback singer that has worked previously in the Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries. His career first started in 2002 when he was invited to sing the song “Adugu Adugu” for the Tamil film Bobby alongside the famous singer, Hariharan. This was his fast way to fame and then consistently started playback singing for many movies and even being a music composer for some films. Ranjith is rising again as a famous singer in Tamil and Malayalam music.

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh, is a music director, Indian actor, lyricist, composer, producer, screenwriter and a playback singer who mostly works in the Bollywood film industry. As a singer, he has a lot of popular songs such as “Zara Jhoom Jhoom”, “Tera Suroor”, “Aashiq Banaya Aapne”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Jhalak Dikhlaja” and many more. Himesh’s music style is based on a fusion of Indian and Western classical music, Indian and Western rock music usually accompanied by techno beats. After a few year hiatus, Himesh Reshammiya will be back on the big screen in the film Main Jahaan Rahoon which is named after the famous song and will be collaborating with the lyricist Javed Akhtar to help compose the movie’s Tamil music.