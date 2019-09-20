Rohan Oza Bio, Life, Career, Love Life, Net Worth

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Rohan Oza is a successful American businessman, marketing expert, and investor. In his career, Rohan worked for a lot of notable names such as Coca-Cola, Snicker, and much more. Besides, he had partnerships with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, 50 cent, etc.

If you are interested to know more about Rohan’s life, keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Rohan Oza was born in Livingstone, Zambia on October 2, 1972. His mother is Lali Oza, and his father is Ashok Oza. He grew up with his sister Shefali Oza, and Rohan has a fantastic relationship with her. The businessman was raised in a Buddhist-Indian family, and by the religion he is Buddhist. Rohan has American nationality and belongs to Indian descent.

Oza attended Harrow School and Nottingham University while he was in the United Kingdom. When he moved to the United States, he studied at the University of Michigan where he got a Master Degree.

Career

Rohan started his career when he was only 20 years old. His first job was as a manufacturing manager in the Mars M&M company. Afterward, he became the youngest manager of the Snicker brand. Later on, he started to work the Coca-Cola Company, and to his achievements, they revived drinks like Sprite and Powerade.

In 2002, he resigned from the Coca-Cola and together with Vitamin Water began business as Glaceau. He has partnerships with a lot of famous people like James LeBron, Jennifer Aniston, 50 cent, Tom Brady, etc.

In 2007 he sold his business Glaceau to Coca-Cola and made a deal worth $4.2 billion. In the same time, he became Chief Marketing Officer of Coke’s brands. He used to be a partner with The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Matter Organization, which provides food and hearing aids to kids with hearing problems in Africa.

Rohan showed up in Summit Series, New York Times, Hollywood Reporter, BEVNET, UK Telegraph, Lincoln Conference, SAMMA, Fortune, Forbes and a lot more. Besides, he was in season 9 and 10 of Shark Tank.

Rohan’s Personal Life

Rohan is married to a Gyar Oza, with who he was in a long term relationship. The couple is living in a happy marriage in his residence in New York.

Oza is active on social media, and he has over 300 thousand followers on Twitter.

Net Worth

The annual salary of the businessman is $20 million. Considering how successful is Rohan in the business is not a wonder how massive is his wealth. The net worth of Oza Rohan is $200 million.