Rype Review: Speak a new language from day 1 – without feeling judged

You probably know the feeling.

You’ve spent months trying to learn a new language, or perhaps you’re relearning a language you once learned in high school. However, the moment you try to speak the language, your mind goes blank.

For some, it’s the lack of speaking practice, but for all of us, it’s the fear of feeling judged. This is where Rype GO comes in.

What is Rype GO?

Rype announced the launch of their new product, Rype GO. The new language app is reinventing the way we learn a new language by using AI-powered speaking lessons to help you speak confidently from day 1, without feeling judged.

According to CEO Sean Kim, “the problem with most traditional language apps is that it’s primarily built around using just your fingers.” “While this may work for learning basic vocabulary or grammar, it ignores the number one problem every language learner faces: overcoming the fear of feeling judged.”

Rype focuses on putting you in real-life conversation scenarios and enable you to practice speaking from anywhere you are, without feeling embarrassed. By removing this psychological barrier, anyone can speak with confidence faster.

Here’s a breakdown of how Rype GO works.

How it works

Speaking a new language using Rype GO is broken down into 3 simple steps:

1. Watch a bite-sized video lesson

First, you’ll learn by watching a beautiful studio-produced video lesson taught by professional native-speaking teachers. Topics on Rype are fun, modern, and relevant to your daily lifestyle like how to order at a restaurant, speak with your Airbnb host or even asking someone out!

2. Practice speaking

Next, you’ll practice speaking through Rype’s AI-powered speaking lessons. These speaking lessons are designed to feel like real-life conversations you would have with a native speaker. Plus, you get instant feedback through Rype’s speech recognition technology to know if you’re on the right track.

As you progress into more difficult levels, you’ll be required to complete each level with less help. The goal is that eventually, you’ll have as close to a real-life conversation as possible, at the comfort of your own home. Judgement-free.

3. Chat live 1-on-1

Lastly, you always have the option of chatting live with a professional teacher in Rype’s marketplace to get real-life interaction. Every teacher on Rype is handpicked and required to maintain a certain quality rating from students in order to remain to teach on the platform.

How is it different from other language apps?

The major difference we see is that most mainstream language apps are designed to teach you a language by just using your fingers. While this can be helpful for learning basic vocabulary, it doesn’t address the number one obstacle any language learner faces: fear of judgment.

With Rype GO, you can practice your speaking skills from day 1 from anywhere you are, on your own time. Sure you’ll make mistakes, but who cares if no one is around to judge you?

The language app is launching with a select number of popular languages including English, French, and Spanish. They are working on launching new languages very soon including German, Italian, Portuguese, and more.