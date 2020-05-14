Sahil Dahiya’s Innovative Ideas About the E-commerce Industry

With confidence and trust in yourself as an individual and an entrepreneur, one can achieve anything, believes Dahiya.

The way technological innovations have seen a rise in the recent past, one could only think of a future that could transform many aspects of the tech world. Moreover, it the youngsters that eye more on such advancements all over the world because they are aware of the many benefits the field can offer & also they look for various opportunities the online or the virtual space can provide them with. It would be not easy to draw a list of the people who are already reaching heights with their online businesses & some who are emerging in the field as an astute entrepreneur.

Also, since we are talking about youngsters, some study rigorously since the start scoring great in their academics, while some rare gems in the world are not made to be in the rat race of the world, they carve out their path in the quest for a better future or career. It is not their academics that decide their future, but the talents they possess that help them to become a success story in a competitive world scenario. We are talking here about a young lad named Sahil Dahiya, still under 25 but the one who can be called a flourishing entrepreneur today. He is giving significant goals to many out there to motivate and encourage them through his journey and prove that it is only about what you believe you can achieve and become successful the way you wish to be.

Going against all the odds in life, Dahiya decided to become an entrepreneur after completing his 12th grade in 2017. The will to become a businessman and earn a lot of money took Dahiya from being just a student to becoming a prominent name in the e-commerce industry. Like any youngster, Dahiya, too, had many ideas in mind which he wanted to transform into something huge that could change his life. So, while he was still in his teens, he started developing a lot many ideas for his business, a lot of trial & errors happened as it would at the start of any business, but failures never stopped Dahiya. He kept going & concluded opening up his online dropshipping store, after realizing the many opportunities that the e-commerce industry can offer him.

In 2018 Dahiya made up his mind that he would become an entrepreneur & make optimum use of the ultimate opportunities that the industry would offer him & help him grow as an individual & as a businessman.

The first challenge that Dahiya faced while starting his business was the shortage of funds to invest in his company. To overcome this hurdle, Dahiya decided to start working as a freelancer. With this, he ventured into doing many online works that included running Facebook ads on online platforms as well as doing various digital marketing works. This made Dahiya learn the many tricks of the business & after accumulating enough knowledge & collecting the funds required for his business, he opened up his online dropshipping store, but at a small scale initially.

After putting in rigorous hours & working day & night for scaling the business, Dahiya achieved all that in a short period & became one of the youngest guns of the e-commerce industry with a flourishing business at hand. From doing work as a freelancer & being a ‘sidepreneur’ as people call it in the industry, Dahiya changed the game for himself starting the e-commerce business of his own & even became successful with it.

At the age of only 21, Dahiya is in a comfortable position to suggest the various steps that budding entrepreneurs can take to build their million-dollar e-commerce business site. He suggests ways through which people can cash in some money faster by following the necessary steps to grow their business.

To grow a business in the e-commerce space, it is essential to create a particular method for the same and also work its various variables. Dahiya says that the outcome you receive in e-commerce is affected by many variables like the advertisement, product, customer lifetime value, landing page optimization, etc. Once you understand what gives you the best profits & outcome, focus on that. He also says that dropshipping is an excellent variable as it allows you to advertise even before you secure your inventory.

Choose specialists for specialized jobs

This also means the start-ups can hire virtual assistants (VA) and recommend Dahiya. Virtual assistants can help businesses with almost everything. It is also essential to depend on specialized people for particular tasks, which can only be done under their expertise. It is vital to focus on universal procedures as well, which will further help grow your company. Keep the systems easy to use so that you can handle any number of orders for your site in the future.

Brand your online store the right way

At the start of any business, the first thing entrepreneurs can do with their company is to gain customer trust, Dahiya points out. This is quite a challenging task to do in the beginning as start-ups face a lot of competition in the market. Hence, make your website look like a professional e-commerce website or an online dropshipping store site. Match colors & themes of your site according to what you are selling. Brand your site the right way to reach more customers & to gain their trust.

Focus on products more with a proven track record

Dahiya explains that it is crucial, especially at the start of the business to focus on products that are already wanted by the market & that which has a proven track record. By checking its credibility on social media platforms, it is easy to understand what products are a hit amongst people. This is the new way to track its success by looking at the number of likes it has garnered till now. Also, while choosing unique products, measure its demand first, know what people want & then accordingly market those individual products.

Customer service is a must

To expand and increase your business, one of the significant points to remember is customer support. The customer support you offer must be available 24/7 as shopping can take place at any time; your system must be robust and intelligent enough to solve their queries. Start-ups can choose live chats available at all hours to serve their demands. Be efficient sufficient in this system to avoid any technical errors & any other problem that can obstruct a sale.

All of the above knowledge at only 21 years of age; is Dahiya even real? Well, no points for guessing that, besides the many things an individual can learn from Dahiya, one thing that people can learn especially aspiring entrepreneurs wanting to build their successful online dropshipping store is the constant urge to hustle every day, to wake up and start churning ideas, put that into work and figure out many other ways to grow the business. Dahiya is a gem in the e-commerce world that can help transform your life with his ideas and expertise and help you build your money-making machine through efficient use of the online dropshipping business.