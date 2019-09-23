Sally Bretton Career, Net Worth, Husband, Children

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Who is Sally Bretton?

Sally Bretton is an English actress who reached the stardom by portraying the character of Lucy on the British hit sitcom “Not Going Out.” Besides that, she took part in other widely famous movies such as “Death In Paradise,” “Absolute Power,” “Green Wing,” “The Office,” and many more.

But she is not only known in the studio movie world but also for her stage acts in theatres of England.

Born on 23rd April 1980, she was known as Sally Davis to her friends and family. After she started her career, she decided to change her last name. She took the last name “Bretton” because a person with the same name, Sally Davis was already registered with the English actors union known as “Equity.”

Career

Sally began her professional career by training at the Central School of Speech and Drama. Later she was a teacher at Top Hat Stage and Screen School.

For portraying the character of Honey in the theatre show “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” she was nominated for a 2002 Manchester Evening News Theatre Award. That is when the English actress started to gain recognition.

However, Sally Breton reached full stardom by acting in popular British sitcom “Not Going Out.” The show was aired on BBC One, and she played the role of Lucy.

Since then Sally took part in many TV series like “The Office,” “Inspector Lewis on Masterpiece,” “Green Wing” and in a 2007 featured movie “Outlay to name a few.”

Net Worth

In her professional career, Bretton has a total of 40 movie credits. Acting in movies, TV series and in theatre, British actress earned a pretty amount of money.

It is estimated that Sally Bretton’s net worth is as high as 2 million dollars. Furthermore, she earns an average salary of 50,529 dollars, and her net worth is constantly increasing.

Married life

Sally Bretton is keeping her private life away from the tabloids. So, we don’t know much about her husband, how they started their relationship or when they got married.

However, it has only been known that the name of her husband is Lee, and he is a photographer.

The lovely couple has three kids– twin sisters and a daughter, too.

The family of five lived near Hitchins in Hertfordshire, London in 2005. It is not known where they are living at the moment.