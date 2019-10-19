Saturday Night Really Is Ladies’ Night

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Very important news here in the world of the female sex drive. A new survey conducted by Women’s Health found that ladies are most in the mood for sex on Saturday night around 11 p.m. Hardly shocking. For most of us, Saturday is our first day off of the week and it’s also the only night we can stay up as late as we want. Well, besides Friday, but I’m usually fairly busted by then and just want to watch reality TV, I don’t know about you. Long work hours and lack of sleep can really kill the ol’ sex drive. Saturday night is statistically our night to cut loose.

That could be in the form of getting laid, or if you’re me, that could be in the form of krumping at a friend’s birthday party. That’s what I was doing this past Saturday night at 11pm. It was such a release until I sprained my ankle. But I digress. So, let us spell this out for you, Saturdays nights, it would appear, are the best nights to schedule dates with a woman if you are looking to get lucky. Or if you’re the late-night booty texter type, this is the most opportune time for you to try. I say try. No guarantee that we’ll text you back. We’re probably busy krumping … or at least trying to.

