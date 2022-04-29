5 Smart Ways to Save Money on ADU Construction Costs

Constructing an accessory dwelling unit on your property can help you create a better space for your items, keep your possessions safe, and you can also create a separate space where your children can live, or you can even rent the structure and get more profits. If you have the needed room on your property, then you are probably wondering what you can do to get the building you want without spending too much. Keep on reading to learn some smart ways to save some money on ADU construction costs.

1. Know that customs will always cost more

There is a variety of accessory dwelling unit types and depending on what exactly you want, it is going to cost you more or less. One of the things that you need to know is that most companies and assembly services already have plans and drafts for possible solutions.

These solutions are available to all people who are interested in getting their own unit, and the same applies to designers and architects who specialize in this. When you go for an option that has already been made and designed, you can save money.

If you want to get a custom building and a special plan made for you only, this is going to make you reach deeper into your pocket. Keep in mind that the premade units are not worse or better than the custom ones, and they are just there to help homeowners save time and fares.

2. You can save cash on materials

Choosing the materials wisely will help you both now and in the future. The first thing you need to consider is if you want the accessory dwelling unit to be part of your property for decades, if you want to be a long-term investment, or if you need something for the next couple of years, and then you want to reuse the space for something else.

In case you want to go with a structure that will stand the test of time, then you need to invest in better materials now, so you don’t have to change them in a year or two. There are materials that are going to survive anything and everything, and they will not get damaged no matter what happens. On the other side, if you don’t want to invest in items that will just go to waste in a couple of years, then you should pick accordingly.

Know that the more durable the materials are, and the higher quality they are, they will cost more. Think about the long-term investment and see what is good for you both now and in the future.

3. Opt for the right contractor

When we choose the people who are going to be responsible for the assembly, we need to be smart and we need to make the right decision. Note that there are a lot of different contractors out there, but not everyone specializes in accessory dwelling units. You need to find a professional service that can help you with all the choices that you need to make, and you need to collaborate with a contractor that is going to be honest and reliable.

Know that the contractor will not only construct the unit that you want, but they will also help you with getting all the permits and understand what you are allowed to do, and what you should steer away from depending on your location and abilities.

Look for a service that will help you realize the vision that you have, create the best timeline and make sure things are finished by the deadline, and is transparent about the fares and things that could increase or decrease them.

4. Try to avoid delays

Every delay is going to cost you more, and the more obstacles there are, the more funds you will need to invest. You need to plan all things in advance and you need to do as much as possible before the assembly starts.

Begin by seeing if you can get all the needed permits and if you are allowed to create an additional structure on your property. After that is finished, look for the right constructor that is going to help you create a list of the things that you need to do before the process starts.

Keep in mind that there are going to be a lot of decisions that need to be made before and during the process, and try to be prepared for all of them. Make sure that your choices are final, and keep in mind that any change during the assembly is going to cost you more.

By choosing the right team to finish this project for you, you are going to be able to decrease the fares, and know that if you don’t choose the best crew, you may face delays, meaning you will need to invest more and more.

5. If possible, connect utilities to the main structure

Finally, experts suggest that you should try and connect all the utilities in the additional structure to the main house. Most contractors will tell you that unless your structure is extremely specific and unless there are a lot of obstacles, chances are, you don’t need to create new connections when it comes to the sewer and the water.

You can easily connect these things to the main structure, and this will help you save thousands of dollars. You are going to decrease the assembly time, you won’t have to get additional permits for this, and the connection fees are also going to be decreased.

Keep in mind that every case is different and for some homeowners, this is an option, while for others, connecting the utilities to the main structure may cost more. Because of this, you need to talk to your constructor and see what they advise you.

You can also decrease the fares if you opt for a simpler design instead of going with something over the top, and if you choose to go with electrical items instead of gas ones, you can save some cash. Pay attention to the interior design, and the insulation, and think about how you are going to use the accessory dwelling unit. If you plan on keeping your car and tools there, you won’t need to invest as much as you would if you chose to rent it or have it as a guest home.