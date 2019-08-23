Science Says Porn Addiction Is A Bunch Of Cockamamie

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to a piece published in Springer’s journal Current Sexual Health Reports, clinical psychologist Dr. Ley would like to remind us all that there’s no strong scientific research that proves “porn addiction” actually exists and that slapping a label on the healthy practice of wanking to visuals is counterintuitive to helping patients who struggle with doing it too often. In fact, Ley believes that the positive benefits of looking at porn far outweigh the negative. He sites that, when used in a healthy way, porn improves attitudes about sexuality, increases pleasure in long-term relationships and provides a legal outlet for illegal sexual behaviors or desires.

“We need better methods to help people who struggle with the high frequency use of visual sexual stimuli, without pathologizing them or their use thereof,” writes Ley. “Rather than helping patients who may struggle to control viewing images of a sexual nature, the ‘porn addiction’ concept instead seems to feed an industry with secondary gain from the acceptance of the idea.”

So basically, don’t call a porn addict an “addict” if you want them to develop a more healthy relationship to visual sexual stimuli. Call them Way-Too-Often-To-The-Point-Where-It’s-Interfering-With-Their-Life-And-They-Need-Help-Wankers then?

Original by: Ami Angelowicz