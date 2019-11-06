Screen & Technology Addiction in Kids

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Things have changed dramatically to the good old days of getting together with your friends for some fun in the sun. Outdoor activities have dwindled with the rise of smartphones and other electronic devices.

In fact, the BBC reports that children aged between 5 to 16 spend an average of six and a half hours in front of a screen per day.

Tech addiction is a real thing in this day and age and needs to be taken seriously. While we strive to keep our kids in check with moderation, there is a real threat to a child’s wellbeing.

Speaking to the NY Times, Dr. Dimitri A. Christakis, the director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children’s Research Institute warned “I think the phenomenon of tech addiction is quite real.”

Children are now multi-screening more than ever. Whether they are on their phone, surfing the internet on a tablet and watching TV in the background, it can compound into a worrying trend.

Growing up in the digital age of how the internet has forever changed the way a kid grows up in a way we could never imagine, it can be a lot to take it.

In no way will your child be able to survive being removed from the realms of modern technology. It’s not only too prevalent, but also smartly targeted.

Take the extremely popular phenomenon of the game Fortnite. There is countless stories and anecdotes from many families who have seen their child drawn into an addictive spiral of the game.

Obviously, another unwanted side effect from constant screen time is the rise in childhood obesity. With a non-active lifestyle derived to an addiction to technology, a sedentary lifestyle becomes the norm.

For children and adolescents aged 2 – 19 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the prevalence of obesity was 18.5% and affected about 13.9 million in the United States.

Unfortunately, technology, screens and games are not going away. And it’s also important to note that not all screen time is bad. It’s about getting the right balance and ensuring they are using it in a healthy manner.

Pay attention to the following:

Is your child having regular sleep patterns

Are the physically healthy

Connecting with socially with friends and family

Using screens for quality content (like learning)

If you notice do notice an unhealthy pattern of screen use, whether it’s a tablet, phone of videogames, take proactive steps in talking to them. A lot of the appeal to this type of technology addiction may stem from boredom.

This is where you as parents, have to step up and provide alternatives. Organize family outings to parks or go on a hiking adventure. Look to purchase yard play equipment like swings from a reputable brand like Vuly Play – ( visit vulyplay.com/en-AU/swingsets.)

The most important thing is to get in early before a pattern of addiction sets in stone. For every moment of peace and quiet you get from having your young one interacting with a phone or tablet, you are reinforcing screen time as a normality.

Use screens as a way to educate and help children lean, just remember to monitor and make adjustments to avoid future issues with technology addiction.