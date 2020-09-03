7 Most Common Cell Phone Issues and Their Solutions – 2020 Guide

Smartphones have become one of the most important things in modern lives. For many, it has far surpassed the notion of just making calls and send messages, oftentimes becoming our lifeline when working, traveling, and living everyday lives. When this little device that contains every important data about our lives crashes or gets infected by bugs and viruses, the panic usually sets in. Endless restarting ensues, shaking and nervous tapping on the screen, and nothing helps. The fact is that recent, new models have been plagued with many issues that ruined the users’ experience. Before you head out to the store to get a new one, try fixing it by yourself with these tips.

1. The phone is slowing down

One of the most common problems is when your phone slows down so much that it becomes virtually useless. We are all familiar with frozen downloads, not being able to open any webpages and such. This is often a sign that you have packed too much data on your phone overburdening RAM. Too many files, apps, downloads, photos, videos, and everything else that you probably are not using often is cluttering memory. The solution is simple – delete everything that you’re not using, especially apps like games and news, etc. After cleansing the phone should be back on working properly again.

2. Battery life

Again, one of the most frequent problems that users are complaining about. Even when not in use, your phone seems to drain the battery quickly. The first thing you should try is to check “battery usage” to see which apps are using the most and preferably delete it. Also, dimming your screen will save a lot of battery life, as well as GPS and Bluetooth. The shortcut to doing every single thing separately is to go into “battery saving mode”. Your phone will identify battery eaters and adjust their functioning.

One separate problem that probably has to do with the battery also, is overheating. You can try deleting all unnecessary files, or just leave your phone for some time to “rest”. Sometimes the problem can be the charging cable, so check that out too. If nothing works, take it to the service professionals like fixxtech since the heat from the battery can greatly damage your phone.

3. Apps crashing

App developers are constantly updating features and fixing bugs making you think that there’s something wrong with your phone. This is a common but very solvable problem. More often than not, this is completely on the application. Restarting your phone will usually resolve the issue, and if this doesn’t work try uninstalling and then installing the problematic app again. Not a big deal, but if it keeps crashing and freezing the phone, maybe you should consider deleting it altogether.

4. Freezing

Old models had a removable battery which solved a wide array of problems, including a frozen phone. Unfortunately, phone makers thought that this is unnecessary and sealed the back of the phone. However, even new models have some possible solutions for this type of problem. Here goes:

iPhone 8 and newer – click volume up, then volume down, and then hold the power key for 20-30 seconds.

Samsung – hold the volume down and power button at the same time until you see the Samsung logo.

Sony – press the power key and volume up at once, and hold for 15 seconds. When you feel the phone vibrating turn it on like you usually would.

5. Water damage

New models are made to sustain water damage to some degree. But, if your phone was in the water for a prolonged time, water damage might be more extensive. First off, do not try to turn it on or plug it in to charge the battery. You can try the “rice trick” by putting in the bowl of rice to suck out the moisture out. Sometimes this will work if the water didn’t get to the most vital parts. In other cases, the phone needs to be taken to the service.

6. Phone not charging

Several issues can occur regarding this problem. First, check your charging cord to check for cracks. If everything seems fine, maybe you have some dirt and dust in the charging port. For this, you can try cleaning it gently with a cotton swab or small brush. If you have older models, you can open the back of the phone and clean it more thoroughly. In case you can’t the best thing would be to take it to the repair shop where they’ll be able to identify the problem and possibly change the charging port.

7. Every other issue

If you tried everything you can think of, followed every advice, and your phone still keeps freezing, not downloading or draining the battery in a matter of hours, you might want to try a total factory reset. Now, many of us are not willing to part with our photos, files, videos, and personal information stored on the phone. Unfortunately, there is nothing left to do but to erase everything from the phone and start using it again. Some services will be able to fix it without deleting every file, so maybe you should give it a shot, although be aware that most of them are not offering any guarantees of saving your information.

On Android phones, you’ll find this option in Settings – System – Advanced – Reset.

iOS phones have similar functions: Settings – General – Reset – Erase all data.

Saving all your data on a backup, like a cloud, will prevent this. You can fix your phone without losing all your files, so consider keeping copies on your other platforms. After the factory reset, you’ll be able to use the phone again, like you normally would. Even though it sounds like a radical solution, often is the only and the best resolution, besides buying a new phone. Make sure you know all your passwords for Google accounts since you’re going to need it to log in again. Your contacts will be gone too, and if you don’t know any phone numbers by heart, ensure some kind of backup. In any case, many issues can be solved without too much hassle.