CelebsEntertainment

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Broke the Social Distancing Rules, Again!

by Wendy Stokes
by Wendy Stokes

It seems like Camila Cabello really enjoys her time with the boyfriend Shawn Mendes, as she was caught with a big smile when she was walking with him and their dog Thunder.

Source: justjared.com

The love birds were seen on Wednesday afternoon, holding hands and enjoying a walk in Coral Gables, Fla, despite social distancing rules.

Source: justjared.com

However, this isn’t the first time that the couple broke the social distancing rules as they were seen many times walking in their suburb in Miami.

Source: justjared.com

Camilla and Shawn are both involved in All-In Challenge, and they are helping to raise money for the fight against the Covid-19 virus. The fans have an opportunity to appear in their next video.

Source: justjared.com

Email
Wendy Stokes

Related Posts

Camila Cabello: Meditation Changed My Life

Do You Know About the Best American Artists...

Shawn Mendes’ New, Almost Nude Approach to Greeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2020 - All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More