Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Broke the Social Distancing Rules, Again!

It seems like Camila Cabello really enjoys her time with the boyfriend Shawn Mendes, as she was caught with a big smile when she was walking with him and their dog Thunder.

The love birds were seen on Wednesday afternoon, holding hands and enjoying a walk in Coral Gables, Fla, despite social distancing rules.

However, this isn’t the first time that the couple broke the social distancing rules as they were seen many times walking in their suburb in Miami.

Camilla and Shawn are both involved in All-In Challenge, and they are helping to raise money for the fight against the Covid-19 virus. The fans have an opportunity to appear in their next video.