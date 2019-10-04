She Learned Her Boyfriend Was Cheating on Her After She Saw His “Private” Video

It’s a sad fact that cheating is pretty rampant in all races, age groups, and classes in every corner of the world. Many married people will cheat during their committed relationships, and dating couples may have even more cheaters in their midst. But hopefully the person who gets cheated on will have the fortitude to eventually move on and meet someone who truly only has eyes for them. That’s not what happened with Alison in this little tale of a love affair gone awry. She learned the hard way that if you feel in your heart he’s cheating, he probably is. So don’t go snooping around to find the heartbreaking evidence and make it even worse.

Single Lady Activities

Blogger Alison Segel has had a string of relationships good and bad, but when she’s between relationships, she usually keeping close tabs on her ex. She wrote, “I do all sorts of online stalking. My typical daily activities as a single woman include:

1. Lurking my crush’s Facebook

2. Creeping his Instagram

3. Memorizing his Twitter feed

4. Creating a relationship with him in my head”

New Boy

Then Alison met and fell for Demetrius, but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing. She said, “A psychic once told me I needed to be more aware of red flags in my dealings with men. Maybe she was talking about the time Demetrius told me there wasn’t a title that could define his love for me. Or maybe she was referring to the mysterious way his phone seemed to die on nights we’d spend apart.”

There were quite a few odd things going on with him, like the tons of texts he would get from women in the middle of the night. Somehow Alison never thought anything was wrong.

Birthday Surprise

Alison was shocked that Demetrius woke her up one morning to give her the best birthday ever. Admittedly, he was not that great of a guy.

She continued, “Demetrius pulled out a collection of brightly colored balloons from behind his back and told me in his very best Oprah voice that: ‘WE’RE TAKING A SURPRISE TRIP TO DISNEYLAND!’

“I couldn’t be more excited — or shocked. We NEVER did things like this. It was completely out of character for him (his version of romance was dining in at McDonald’s). Something was up. What did he feel guilty for?”

The Guilt Factor

Demetrius went out to her favorite restaurant to pick up breakfast in bed for her, but all of this new attention made her feel that something was not right. She went to his computer to look up things to do while at Disneyland, and at that second, she could feel that women’s intuition rising in her.

She said, “As I turned on the computer, I got a sinking feeling in my stomach. Something inside me told me to snoop. That’s when I saw a folder on his desktop marked ‘Private.’ He might as well be asking for it.

“I double clicked.”

The Shocking Video

Alison found a single hour-long video that turned her world upside-down and affected her for years to come.

She explained, “Demetrius had only moved into his apartment a few months prior, and there he was. Having doggy style sex with a girl who wasn’t me in his bed, on camera. The apartment-warming present I had given him, a Tupac Poster, hung in the background.”

She realized after watching the video several times that the woman was the guy’s co-worker.

The Conclusion

Alison wrote, “I felt physically ill, comatose, unable to process what I had just seen so I pretended I had seen nothing at all. I knew what I had to do. I just wasn’t able to do it yet.

“I still went to Disneyland that day, because I really love Disneyland and no one in their right mind should turn down a free trip to the happiest place on earth.”

Alison broke up with him later that day and spent the next two years reliving that second she found the video, seeing flashbacks in her head.

Alison was eventually able to move onto someone she felt like she never had to snoop on.

