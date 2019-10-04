Watch This Polar Bear Cub Take His First Bath!

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The Toronto Zoo’s new baby polar bear took his first bath, everyone! His resemblance to a real-life teddy bear makes him too precious to handle. This little cutie was born to his mama bear, Aurora, on November 9 and he doesn’t have a name yet. I’m going to assume that this is because the zoo staff hasn’t found a moniker that fits his personality just yet. After all, he hardly looks like he could be a Fred or a Joe — he needs something a little more exotic to match his Arctic roots. His two brothers did not survive the first two days after their birth, and when he began to appear weak himself, he received extra food and assistance from the staff. If his adorableness factor is any sign of how healthy he is, it’s safe to say that he’s doing quite alright.

[USA Today]

Original by