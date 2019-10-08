Are Social Media Influencers like Kylie Slowly Losing Their Credibility Due to Greed?

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Kylie Jenner is a major part of the uber-famous Kardashian clan and that’s no small feat because when a family includes powerhouses like Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner and Kanye West, it takes a lot of work to remain relevant.

Her incredibly successful skin and beauty care line brought her the title of “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire” and although that made her receive a lot of flak for the word “self-made”, she still went on strong, promoting her products into becoming one of the top brands in the market today.

However, Kylie recently found herself in the middle of a storm. It all started with business as usual. A Kardashian promoting a product on their social media, nothing unusual, given their mind-boggling reach on social media. But that video might just have shown how social media influencers from the top brass like Kylie might be faking a lot of products that they promote as good just to get some more money into their already inflated bank accounts.

According to yourskinonline.com, this video showed her using Kylie Jenner’s face wash on her own face and not rubbing it in properly and washing it off almost instantaneously. The towel with which she wiped off her face after washing it in the video had clear brown stains, mainly from the skin foundations she was wearing during the time of the tutorial and make matters even worse, a pink filter was also used on the video to apparently “dim” the effects of any changes to her skin during the tutorial.

And because this was a controversy regarding a Kardashian, Twitter and other social sites started blowing off with many alleging Kylie of being a “fake” and a “Liar”. Many even went to the extent of arguing that Kylie didn’t even use her own products given the kind of access she has top skincare lines in the world due to her enormous wealth.

Influencer marketing became such an important part of the marketing world because consumers believed these influencers as they saw them as real and authentic. The Influencers were viewed as real people who would use certain products but only to give real reviews that people could trust and act on.

But acts like the one that Kylie Jenner has been subject to recently along with other problematic incidents from the world of Influencers have started to make people suspicious of any product promoted by an Influencer.

Remember the disaster the Fyre Festival was? Apart from the organizers faking it big time, it was these very Influencers who promoted the festival without even knowing what it held or having ever actually viewed any real details on it. And that’s not the lowest that Influencers have gone to make more money.

Manny MUA, a famous makeup Influencer on YouTube had made a video some time ago in which she literally blew apart Lashify, a firm that sells cosmetic lashes. That video was apparently planted by Lashify’s competitor Lilly Lashes by bankrolling that video from Manny MUA as later made public in an embarrassing leak.

Influencers are still followed by millions across the world and more than anyone, they owe it to their fans to remain authentic in what they do but by the looks of it, things are really looking bleak. Next time you are about to make a purchase on a product that a particular Influencer recommended, do your own research because you never know whether it was a really good product or just firm having a big budget reserved for spending on Influencers.